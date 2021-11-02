CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Non-profits eligible to apply for American Rescue Plan Act funds

By Jasmine Arenas
 7 days ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo., (KRDO) -- November 1, nearly $140 million became available for non-profit organizations that help families heavily impacted by the pandemic.

These funds, provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), can be used to create or expand programs meant to provide a wide range of services that respond to the pandemic while also addressing the public health and economic challenges associated with such.

El Paso County is now accepting applications for its ARPA funding. El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer believes this is important for non-profits who work with youth.

"It's been mentally and emotionally taxing on our kids on our next generation and sometimes the only sense of normalcy they may have is that after school band program or music program and yet families are making choices every day of whether to put food on the table or to have their kids in those activities," added Bremer.

The application opened Monday, November 1. The application remains open through November 19, at 5 p.m.

Organizational Eligibility:

  • Entity must hold a non-profit status 501 (c)(3)
  • Entity must be able to document how the proposed program / service will address an identified negative impact resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic
  • Organization must be located in El Paso County

Eligible Uses of Funding:

  • Establish / expand programs in the following areas:
  • Counseling
  • Substance Abuse
  • Mental Health
  • Behavioral Health
  • Suicide Prevention
  • Employment Assistance
  • Financial and Debt Counseling or Budgeting
  • Legal Aid to prevent eviction or homelessness
  • Hire and pay staff that provide a wide range of case worker services for the above-mentioned programs
  • Provide sports, music and club scholarships meant to cover the cost of enrollment and registration fees to youth resideing in El paso County
  • Youth must be in a family financially impaced by the COVID-19 pandemic (unemployed or loss of hours)
  • Expentitures covered by Community Services Block Grant dollars are not eligble for funding

For more information about the ARPA grant assistance and how to apply, click here.

Completed applications and required financial documents must be submitted by 5 p.m. on November 19.

