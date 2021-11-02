CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Democratic leaders say they support expanding motel homeless program

By Lola Duffort
VTDigger
VTDigger
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MCWgG_0cjcEyn600
Brenda Siegel, a policy advocate who has been sleeping on the Statehouse steps to raise awareness about changes to the state’s housing assistance program, speaks at a press conference on Monday, Nov. 1. Photo by Mike Dougherty/VTDigger

The Democratic leaders of Vermont’s House and Senate say they support allowing those who were kicked out of the state’s emergency housing motel program this summer to return.

A joint statement released Monday afternoon by House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, and Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint, D-Windham, marks a new shift in the state’s debate about homelessness.

At the outset of the pandemic, the state used federal funds to house virtually all Vermonters experiencing homelessness in vacant motels. When Covid-19 cases plummeted in the wake of a successful vaccination campaign, Gov. Phil Scott’s administration — with the Legislature’s apparent consent — this summer began the process of phasing out the program. On July 1, roughly 700 people were pushed out when new eligibility requirements were put in place.

But housing advocates have leveraged a Delta-variant-fueled spike in cases, the housing crisis and rapidly cooling temperatures to press state leaders to do more. And the political winds appear to be shifting.

Another 500 people in the motel program were set to lose their vouchers in September. But Scott, a Republican, intervened days ahead of that deadline to say all those in the program could stay at least another 30 days. In October, he extended this until Dec. 31 and announced motel residents could stay another 18 months under a new program. About 1,500 Vermonters are staying in motels through the program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaBoA_0cjcEyn600
Kiah Morris, the movement politics director for Rights & Democracy, speaks at a press conference to raise awareness about changes to the state’s housing assistance program Monday, Nov. 1. Photo by Mike Dougherty/VTDigger

But the governor has thus far held firm against the demand that the motel program revert to its original pandemic eligibility criteria, which would allow the hundreds currently ineligible for rooms to return.

Brenda Siegel, a former gubernatorial candidate and anti-poverty activist, and Josh Lisenby, a former motel resident, have been sleeping on the Statehouse steps for two and a half weeks to pressure Scott to do just this.

The pair held a small rally Monday with clergy, a handful of lawmakers and advocates. Neither Krowinski nor Balint attended, but they provided Seigel with a statement ahead of time to read at the event. The administration and legislature must continue to fund the program beyond Dec. 31, it said, and those who have lost their vouchers should be allowed to return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ykbvt_0cjcEyn600
Brenda Siegel, a policy advocate who has been sleeping on the Statehouse steps to raise awareness about changes to the state’s housing assistance program, speaks at a press conference on Monday, Nov. 1. Photo by Mike Dougherty/VTDigger

“We know there is more to do this legislative session and beyond to help move those served by the [motel] program into permanent, supportive housing. Although these medium- and long-term solutions are complicated and will require due diligence from all interested parties, we know what the right thing is to do in the short term,” it continued.

Scott does not plan to meet with Siegel and Lisenby, Scott’s spokesperson Jason Maulucci said in an email. But they were granted an interview on Monday with Sean Brown, the commissioner of the Department for Children and Families, which administers the motel program. Maulucci added that the department is considering a change to its adverse weather conditions policy, which annually relaxes eligibility for the motel program during periods of extreme cold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AkrCB_0cjcEyn600
James Thompson has joined the activists camping at the Statehouse in order to raise awareness about changes to the state’s housing assistance program. Seen on Monday, Nov. 1. Photo by Mike Dougherty/VTDigger

“If any of the 717 individuals remain unhoused, they will be eligible [for] a motel through [adverse weather conditions],” he wrote.

Siegel acknowledged that Brown had discussed the cold-weather program at their meeting Monday and said the commissioner had suggested she would likely appreciate the contemplated update “a little bit more.”

“I told him that unless we actually keep people inside for the whole winter that I will not like it very much more at all,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSBtr_0cjcEyn600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YCUL_0cjcEyn600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6pRb_0cjcEyn600

Read the story on VTDigger here: Democratic leaders say they support expanding motel homeless program .

Comments / 1

mary
7d ago

How much do you think you can push onto hard working Vermonter, and don’t fed aide where is that coming from !! Tax payers. They were given free housing during pandemic what did they do with the. Only they were given??? Don’t say food as every town had free food, kids got free food, it time to get their A… and find a job as there are plenty. Don’t want to work then live where you can afford. Don’t give me the bs about there are hard times, what do you are pushing onto workers by taking more taxes from them. Why not act like a human and work for a living no don’t say pay is low, want it higher earn it because if you make a livable wage at the start prices on things that everyone needs goes up.

Reply
2
Related
VTDigger

Then Again: 1800s state bank scandal produced an unusual explanation

The scandal did little to hurt the political careers of two of the suspects. One was elected to Congress, then returned to Vermont to help create the state Senate. The other remained a wealthy lawyer, and was eventually elected to the U.S. Senate. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: 1800s state bank scandal produced an unusual explanation.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Burlington, VT
Society
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Society
VTDigger

‘Bermuda Triangle’: Vermonters experiencing homelessness face challenges getting help

As state leaders in Montpelier deliberate the hotel program’s future and other policy measures yet again, people using the program and others experiencing homelessness say they face persistent anxiety about whether or not they’ll have a place to stay. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Bermuda Triangle’: Vermonters experiencing homelessness face challenges getting help.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Brenda Siegel: Gov. Scott must house the houseless

Together, let us ensure that we are the Vermont that we always say we are. Governor, I ask you to keep our community members safe and housed this winter. Until then, you can find me on the steps of the Statehouse. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brenda Siegel: Gov. Scott must house the houseless.
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiah Morris
Person
Becca Balint
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Homelessness#Motels#Democratic#Statehouse#House#Senate#D Burlington#D Windham#Legislature#Republican#Rights Democracy
VTDigger

FAQ Live: The children’s Covid vaccine in Vermont

VTDigger is hosting a virtual event with pediatric expert Dr. Judy Orton to answer reader questions about the Covid-19 vaccine rollout for Vermont's youngest age group yet. RSVP today. Read the story on VTDigger here: FAQ Live: The children’s Covid vaccine in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Homeless
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy