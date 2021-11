The Dallas Cowboys were using an unusual quarterback Sunday, with backup Cooper Rush starting thanks to Dak Prescott being ruled out with a calf injury. But they still found a lot of success through the air, with Rush throwing for 325 yards and two touchdowns against one interception, and a lot of that was about the performance of Amari Cooper. Cooper had eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown on the night, but his most amazing came on the Cowboys’ game-winning drive inside the final two minutes, with him making a juggling move to catch a pass that deflected off of Minnesota cornerback Bashaud Breeland:

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO