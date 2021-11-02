CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Indictment: Nurse stole controlled substances from Kan. hospital

Salina Post
Salina Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A federal grand jury in Kansas returned an indictment charging an Overland Park man on two counts of tampering with a...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Police catch suspect wanted for stabbing at Kansas home

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing last month have a suspect in custody. Shortly after midnight on October 9 police responded to a stabbing that at a residence in the 500 block South 6th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Aa 31-year-old man had suffered a...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police: Kan. man used baseball bat in violent attack on woman

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a violent attack on a woman. At 2:30p.m. September 17, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 1000 block North 10th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. EMS transported a 36-year-old woman from the scene...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Tip leads police to ID and arrest of Kan. shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7:30p.m. on September 1, police were dispatched to the 1300 Block of SW Huntoon Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. Officers arrived and...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
Salina Post

Life in prison for man's death during Kan. police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man convicted of fleeing from police that led to another driver's death has been sentenced to life in prison. Brandon Jordan was sentenced Friday in the death of 69-year-old Dennis Affolter of Topeka. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said the chase in November...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Sheriff IDs man who drowned at Kansas reservoir

PHILLIPS COUNTY — A Nebraska man drowned Saturday in Phillips County. Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, the Phillips County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call of a possible drowning at Kirwin National Refuge, according to a statement made on Facebook Sunday afternoon. "Phillips County Sheriff's Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Grand Jury#The United State
Salina Post

Kan. man dies when RV falls on him while doing maintenance

HARVEY COUNTY —A Kansas man died following a weekend accident while doing maintenance on a large recreational vehicle. Robert Brooks, 66, of Wichita, was doing maintenance repairs on an RV with another individual in the 6600 block of S. Anderson Road., south of Newton, according to statement from Harvey County officials.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Deputies find pound of meth, firearm, arrest 2 Kan. felons

RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Drug Enforcement Unit made a pair of significant arrests this week. Just after 9p.m. Nov. 3, the drug enforcement unit stopped a car for a traffic violation in the 11000 block of east Arlington Road, just east of Haven, according to the Reno Co. Sheriff's Department.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Six arrested after fight breaks out at Kansas high school

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Six people have been arrested after a brawl outside of South High School in Wichita — the second big fight there in nine days. KAKE-TV reports that four juveniles and two adults were arrested Friday. In the latest incident, a school district spokeswoman says two students...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

KDHE: 1,900 new cases, 39 more COVID deaths

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 1,929 to a total of 442,232, the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported 39 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 6,530. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
Salina Post

Saline County: 38 new COVID-19 cases; 8,180 of 8,754 recovered

Following is the Saline County Health Department COVID-19 update for Monday. ●There have been 38 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saline County since our last update. ●Salina Regional Health Center reports that 18 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. ●The Saline County Health Department is actively monitoring 409...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 8

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. As of this publication, the Saline County Jail booking webpage still had not updated from Friday's booking activity. The following information is from the booking report generated by the Saline County Sheriff's Office and sent to media each morning. The names are listed in the order they appear on the booking report.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Mowery Clinic announces it was victim of cyber attack

Mowery Clinic has been the victim of a cyber attack. In a posting on its website, Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford, wrote that it learned of the attack on Sept. 14. "We promptly took steps to secure our network and engaged an expert cybersecurity firm to conduct a forensic investigation into the cause and scope of the attack," the posting noted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salina Post

Kansas woman seriously injured after car strikes a cow

BOURBON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Sunday in Bourbon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Cadillac DTS driven by Nelson T. Blythe, 27, Uniontown, Kan., was eastbound on U.S. 54 two miles east of Kansas Highway 3. The car struck a black cow.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Car damage follows altercation between restaurant co-workers

Police are investigating damage to a car at a south Salina restaurant. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Lois Jaramillo-Gonzales, 36, of Salina, was working at Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, 2601 Market Place, Saturday afternoon, when he got into an altercation with another employee. The altercation ended and Jaramillo-Gonzales continued working.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Driver hospitalized in Salina after car strikes post on I-70

LINCOLN COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Saturday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Nissan Altima driven by Alex N. Hall, 26, Belton, Missouri, was westbound on Interstate 70 six miles west of 290th Road. The car drifted off the right side...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy