Santa Maria dental office buying back Halloween candy, sending to troops

Santa Maria Pediatric Dental Group & Orthodontics is buying back your Halloween candy to send to military members.

Dr. Tam and Dr. Cottrell are doing their annual buyback and will take up to 5ibs per person.

The office is offering to buy the candy at $1 a pound, which is $5 if you bring in 5ibs.

Everything collected will be sent to military members through the nonprofit Operation Gratitude.

Collections are being held from Nov. 1 - 5. from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The office is located at 570 East Betteravia Rd., Suite #C, Santa Maria.