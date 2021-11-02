Special: Treasures on the Move

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Item

Old and new offered at Norry Treasures

NORTHUMBERLAND — A new business in Northumberland offers customers old and new items. Norry Treasures, located at 83 Queen Street, Northumberland, is owned by borough natives and lifelong residents Carol Waltz-Lutz and Cindy Diogo. They opened the store on Oct. 1. “We’ve got lots of customer service,” said Diogo. “We...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
Tribune-Star

Historical Treasure: 'Scatman' Crothers

Terre Haute has a seemingly endless list of notable natives, and at the Vigo County Historical Museum you can learn about them all. Benjamin Sherman Crothers Jr. was born in Terre Haute in 1910, but often went by his more popular nickname Scatman. Growing up, he learned to play the drums, guitar and ukulele, as well as sing. As a teenager he played music at local bars and speakeasies with his band “Scatman and His Cats.” He made a sizable wage in tips granting him the self-attributed title of “The richest kid in high school.” It was only the beginning of a lifelong career as an entertainer.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
beachcomber.news

Long Beach Treasures

Karen Kearney, Joe Lazo and Anjolette Spradling correctly guessed the Oct. 22 treasure location – a mural by Andrea James at the Breakfast Bar, 70 Atlantic Ave. – and received prizes. Joel Fruehan, Shirley Hanson, Craig Hensley, Jake Jeffery, Jack Miller, Linda Penrod and Barbara Saposnek also correctly guessed the...
LONG BEACH, CA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
Cape Gazette

Move in ready home - close to everything!

WOW This move in ready home in a preferred community close to beaches, shopping, medical resources, transportation and entertainment checks off all your requirements. In addition to the builder extensions and improvements, the owners have added many upgrades.Not only does the home offer a large open floor plan perfect for entertaining but includes a large, conditioned bonus room exceeding 300 square feet which can be used for a recreation room, an additional sleeping area or the perfect man cave/she shed. The gourmet kitchen provides steel appliances, an abundance of cabinets, a large pantry and an oversized island, all beautifully framed with designer back splash. Relax with family and friends on your deck which steps down onto a stoned courtyard overlooking a professionally landscaped yard with its own irrigation system. Did we mention the extended owner's suite with a spa bathroom and walk in shower. The split floor plan with guest rooms in the front, opposite side of the home gives your guests separation and privacy. Lawn maintenance is only one of the amenities you will enjoy in this this community. Do not wait, plan your visit today. This home will sell quickly.
REAL ESTATE
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Drops a Bad Omen on Fans With New Monica Dutton Teaser

The ever-growing excitement continues for a brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues with just two weeks left. The wait for season four has been long and difficult, but almost every “Yellowstone” fan believes it will be well worth it. We have been waiting for a new season ever since the third season ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. The show did a terrific job of building up suspense and kept it going into the offseason. “Yellowstone” has dropped numerous hints on its social media pages, including several teaser trailers.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Woman’s shocking $1900 a month NYC apartment stuns TikTok viewers

A viral TikTok video showing piles of garbage dumped outside of a $1890-a-month Manhattan apartment has laid bare the high cost of rent in New York.In the video, New Yorker Carol Gelgot takes viewers on a brief tour of her studio apartment before showing the view from her window: a large pile of refuse bags blocking the fire escape.“If you’re looking for a sign to move to NYC, this is it,” an overlay on the clip reads.The clip posted on Carol’s Notfromdenmark account has been watched 6.7 million times, and has sparked a conversation about the high cost of renting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Baby Barn Owl Mid-Run

Dutch photographer Hannie Heere was photographing barn owls when she captured an adorable shot of a baby barn owl running across grass. Heere is 63-year-old and lives in the city of Dordrecht in The Netherlands. While she has always enjoyed photography throughout her life, she did not start taking it seriously until her children became adults and left home. In 2016, she began taking courses and workshops, and her primary focus has been on nature and wildlife photography.
ANIMALS
goodshomedesign.com

Tiny House for Under $1,500

Looking for a tiny home of your dreams? You would like such a dwelling but are reluctant to spending much on it? We introduce you to the arched cabin! The standard 8 by 8 model can be yours for under $1,500 but if you want, there are larger sizes like 24 by 24. Not only you can save a lot of money by choosing this particular type of tiny home, but the company that sells them will also construct the entire thing after delivering it to your address. The design is modern and you are free to decorate it in any way you want. Browse through the pictures to get a better view of what life in one of these cabins would be like.
CARS
kcrw.com

Racism and the Great White Outdoors

Since the 19th century, the modern environmental and conservation movement has been dominated by white people: John Muir, Henry David Thoreau, and John James Audubon helped thrust the movement into public consciousness, but their notoriety also carries with it a legacy of racism and slavery. On this week’s Life Examined,...
ADVOCACY
Racine County Eye

The Best Design Ideas for Any Small Bedroom

Small rooms (bedrooms in particular) are some of the hardest areas to decorate. No matter what you put into the space, you always have to be aware of how it interacts with the room and how much space it takes up. These factors alone will limit a lot of the furniture that you can place in your living area. To help you get around these problems, here are some of the best design ideas for any small bedroom.
INTERIOR DESIGN

