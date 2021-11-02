CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Gruesome Discovery: Severed Bear Head Found In Stockton Tree

By Renée Santos
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eD7Qn_0cjcDWJ500

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A severed bear head was found in a tree at Louis Park in Stockton last week.

“I took a picture of it, too. I wasn’t for sure what it was,” said Gabriel Garcia who saw the bear head.

He says he spotted it in a tree last Wednesday but says he heard it was there since last Monday.

“It was a real bear’s head. Somebody stuck it up in a tree right there,” he said. “Parked over there by it, I saw it in the tree. I thought it was a cat. it wasn’t a cat. When I walked up, you could smell it was dead.”

Stockton police say officers responded to the gruesome discovery on Friday.

So, what charges could the person responsible face and how rare is a case like this? Patrick Foy, a captain with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, says at the very least the person can face a misdemeanor for unlawful disposal of an animal carcass.

He told CBS13 that a case as such where a bear’s severed head is found in a tree is extremely rare.

“This is highly unusual, so somebody walking into a park like this…is something pretty rare,” Patrick said.

Fish and Wildlife is investigating. The body of the bear has yet to be found.

“There’s no reason why there should’ve been a head in a tree in the first place,” said Alex Gomez who lives in Stockton.

She came across photos of the bear’s head and feels bad for anyone who may have seen it before it was removed by authorities.

“Disturbed. I felt worried for the people who saw it because there are kids at that park all the time,” Alex said.

Gabriel still can’t believe he saw it.

“I don’t know what kind of person would bring that. Why would they have it in their car or bring it out here or wherever they brought it from?” Gabriel said.

Fish and wildlife say right now they don’t what the origin of the bear is and whether or not it is evidence of a poaching crime.

Comments / 31

Haze9933
6d ago

Hope they catch the monster that did this. It would be a serial killer in the making.

Reply
12
Patricia Harple
7d ago

hope who ever did this pays for it one way or the other

Reply
29
Green Jean
6d ago

I guess since it's Stockton I'm not surprised. Nothing shocks me about that place.

Reply
7
Related
KCBD

Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste. “It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”
ANIMALS
UPI News

Mountain lion captured at California condo complex

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in California said they successfully captured a mountain lion that wandered into a condo complex and climbed a tree. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said residents of the Sunrise Palms Condominium Community in Palm Springs contacted authorities Monday morning when they spotted the mountain lion in a back yard.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Body found in ongoing search for missing woman in California desert

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. - Searchers in Southern California have found a body in the Yucca Valley desert, two months after a missing woman from New Jersey disappeared in the area. Authorities in Southern California searching for missing 30-year-old Lauren Cho, announced the discovery of a body in the Yucca Valley desert, two months after she disappeared in the area. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Pets & Animals
Stockton, CA
Lifestyle
UPI News

Coyote rescued from front grill of car in California

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California said a coyote managed to avoid any broken bones or fractures when it became trapped in the front grill of a car. The San Diego Humane Society said the coyote was struck by a car in San Marcos and rescuers were summoned to the scene to extract the canine from the front grill of the vehicle.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Bear spotted, trapped in California City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — California Fish and Wildlife has safely captured the bear spotted Thursday morning. Officials said they will relocate it into the mountains. Officials said the bear may have come from the mountain range east of Tehachapi. They said she is a healthy 3 to 4 year old female, about 150 pounds. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Cat
Fresno Bee

4 deer mysteriously found dead in a California yard after storm. What killed them?

It was a dark and stormy night Sunday when a herd of four deer congregated around the orchard fence at Elizabeth Lobo’s Paso Robles home. “After my husband took the kids to school, I looked out our back window and saw the deer down there. It had been an overcast and drizzly morning and I thought it strange that they would be sleeping like that,” said Lobo, who teaches anatomy and physiology at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Sacramento

Family Of Fresno Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Drivers In Stockton Devastated

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The search is on for two drivers after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Stockton. Family members placed candles just feet away from where their loved one was hit and killed while crossing California Street near Wyandotte Street in Stockton. Several good samaritans tried to save that man’s life, stopping traffic and calling 911. It’s a pain no mother ever wants to feel. The victim’s mother shared photos with CBS13, identifying her son as 24-year-old Marino Daniel Lopez. She says he was in town from Fresno visiting after his friend was recently killed in a crash. She...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Searching For Clues After Man Gunned Down In Front Of Son In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton Police have released more footage of the vehicle possibly connected to the killing of a man while he sat in his car with his young son. On Monday, police released additional photos of the Jeep that, they believe, the suspect was driving when they fatally shot a 47-year-old man at Weber Avenue and American Street. The shooting happened a little after 2:30 p.m. Police say the man was sitting in his vehicle with his six-year-old son when he was shot. The boy was not injured. The victim, whose name has not been released, later died at the hospital. Surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle have been released by Stockton police. The vehicle appears to be a white, later model Jeep Cherokee with black stripes on the hood. The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or Detective Howard or Detective Castro at (209) 937-8323.
STOCKTON, CA
Daily Gazette

Barking dogs lead to discovery of wandering bear caught on camera in Princetown

PRINCETOWN – Barking dogs early Wednesday morning led to resident discovering a bear had just passed by, caught on his home security camera. Resident Jason Yap shared the video Thursday morning of the bear visiting his Rynex-Corners Road home. GAZETTE COVERAGE. Ensure access to everything we do, today and every...
ANIMALS
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy