After 80 minutes of regular time and two periods of extra time were not enough for either team to separate itself, top-seeded Elizabeth, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, took down fifth-seeded No. 10 Scotch Plains-Fanwood in a penalty-kick shootout at home, 5-4, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Wawa North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament.

ELIZABETH, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO