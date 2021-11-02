Brearley over Weehawken in N2G1 1st round- Boys soccer recap
Dylan Sousa scored 55 seconds into the game to help 10th-seeded Brearley earn a 3-0 win over seventh-seeded Weehawken in the first round of the NJSIAA/Wawa...www.nj.com
Dylan Sousa scored 55 seconds into the game to help 10th-seeded Brearley earn a 3-0 win over seventh-seeded Weehawken in the first round of the NJSIAA/Wawa...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0