Weehawken, NJ

Brearley over Weehawken in N2G1 1st round- Boys soccer recap

By Mike Gurnis
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dylan Sousa scored 55 seconds into the game to help 10th-seeded Brearley earn a 3-0 win over seventh-seeded Weehawken in the first round of the NJSIAA/Wawa...

www.nj.com

