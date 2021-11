LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities Monday released security camera footage from last month’s robbery at the Encino home of Dorit Kemsley, star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” (credit: LAPD) According to Los Angeles police, the incident took place on Oct 27. at 10:50 p.m. when two male suspects, wearing dark hoodies, broke a sliding glass door and entered Kemsley’s home, while she and her kids were present. Both suspects threatened to kill the reality star and forced her to direct them to her valuables. The suspects stole high-end handbags, jewelry and watches and stashed the items in bedsheets. A third suspect,...

