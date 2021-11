Joe Geller and others say Florida's current practices could compromise fair representation. Do prisoners live in their jail cells? Or at their pre-incarceration home address?. The U.S. Census counts individuals wherever they spent their day as of April 1, 2020. But Democratic leadership in House redistricting committees continues to press whether Florida instead should count prisoners in the place they came from and intend to go once their sentences are complete.

NEPTUNE BEACH, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO