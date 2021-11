GIGGLES AND SCREAMS: Screams Come True opened to sold-out crowds this weekend, while the Main Street Green Carnival brought in hundreds. Both events are brought to the Whitehall community by Gold Junction Presents, as well as the generosity of many local businesses. The carnival wouldn't have been possible without the help of the Whitehall PTSA and Whitehall Garden Club.

WHITEHALL, MT ・ 13 DAYS AGO