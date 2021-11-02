CENTER TOWNSHIP TO JOIN WITH ICCAP FOR THANKSGIVING FOOD DISTRIBUTION

For 16 years now, All Faiths Food Bank has worked to brighten the holidays for those who are struggling to put food on the table. For Sarasota and DeSoto County residents and those who are already clients of the food bank, All Faiths will offer numerous distributions in an effort to take empty plates and turn them into “ThankFULL tummies and hearts” this holiday season. Funds from the ongoing “ThankFULL” campaign will enable All Faiths to distribute more than 12,500 turkeys and sides – the largest number ever – in advance of Thanksgiving this year. With the financial impacts of the pandemic continuing, too many community members who were already at risk are struggling to put food on the table. To help All Faiths respond to the need, The Bay Park Conservancy and Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall will, once again, host the kick-off for this year’s turkey distribution effort.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO