CENTER TOWNSHIP TO JOIN WITH ICCAP FOR THANKSGIVING FOOD DISTRIBUTION

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 7 days ago

On the success of the recent food distribution efforts, Center Township and ICCAP are looking to hold another food distribution to help people around Thanksgiving. Center Township Supervisors made the announcement...

www.wdadradio.com

