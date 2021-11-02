CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visitor arrivals, spending fell further away from pre-pandemic levels in September

By Christina O'Connor
Pacific Business News
 7 days ago
After approaching pre-Covid levels over the summer, the number of visitors to the Islands fell 31% in September compared to 2019, according to the latest data by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, or DBEDT, and the Hawaii Tourism Authority. According to the latest monthly visitor statistics...

#Economy#Arrivals#From Japan#Pandemic#Pre Covid
Pacific Business News

