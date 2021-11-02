Video: Travelers were impacted by hundreds of flight cancellations this past weekend

The US has now lifted its 20-month travel ban on non-essential visitors - by allowing in fully vaccinated tourists from countries including the UK.On 15 October, the White House confirmed that fully vaccinated foreign nationals, including Britons, would be able to visit the US from 8 November onwards.“The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8,” tweeted Kevin Munoz, White House assistant press secretary.“This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”A White...
