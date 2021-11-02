CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Travelers were impacted by hundreds of flight cancellations this past weekend

Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravelers this Halloween weekend experienced travel troubles....

Best Life

Never Do This When Your Flight Is Canceled, Travel Expert Warns

While demand for travel surges, airlines are struggling to beef up operations amid pandemic disruptions, and widespread flight cancellations have caused major travel headaches for many passengers. So if you're taking to the skies, plan to exercise patience—and tenacity. And above all else, make sure you come prepared with a game plan. With help from the experts at Scott's Cheap Flights, learn what to do—and what not to do—if your flight is canceled.
TRAVEL
Best Life

Another Major Airline Just Said It's Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

Vaccine mandates and mask requirements have made air travel a safer option for people this year, even amid the continued spread of COVID. But while passengers may have the comfort of safety while flying, it's getting on those flights that is proving to be a massive headache. In early October, Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 2,000 flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country. Later that month, Alaska Airlines announced that it was cutting some of its flights between two cities in November and December. Now, another major airline has just announced that it's dropping flight service to and from several cities over the next two months. Read on to find out if any of your upcoming trips are in jeopardy.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Miami

American Airlines Cancels Hundreds Of Flights, Leaving Plenty Of South Florida Travelers Stranded

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands are stranded after a weekend full of flight cancellations. “It’s been chaos. My flight got delayed twice and it got canceled twice,” said Pablo Morales. He’s among the thousands of American Airlines customers dealing with the impacts of yet another flight fiasco. “American Airlines has really done a number on us this weekend, canceling a lot of flights. Almost every flight that we saw that was flying out international was canceled – Mexico City, Honduras, Costa Rica, several places,” added Morales Hector Arteaga was one of those international travelers. “We’re basically coming from New York all the way to Ecuador and...
FLORIDA STATE
foxla.com

American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights ahead of Halloween

American Airlines flight attendant attacked by passenger: New details. American Airlines has canceled more than 800 flights between Friday and Saturday, according to FlightAware. Several cancellations were reported coast to coast from Charlotte, North Carolina to Los Angeles. The company blamed the numerous cancellations on severe weather out of Dallas,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
The Independent

Warning of queues as US border reopening triggers surge in transatlantic flights

Thousands will jet across the Atlantic on Monday for long-awaited reunions as the United States lift a Covid travel ban that has been in place for more than one and a half years.The US is bracing for a surge in arrivals as much of the world’s population will be allowed to come to the country for the first time since March 2020.Rival airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will operate a synchronised departure from Heathrow to celebrate the end of the travel ban, with their aircraft taking off from parallel runways at 8.30amto fly to New York. Flight schedules have...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Airlines gear up for travel surge as US reopens

Airline reservations to the United States took off immediately after the White House announced the country would reopen to all vaccinated international voyagers starting next week, compelling a welcome -- if challenging -- industry pivot. Just after the White House announcement, British Airways saw a 900 percent jump in searches for flights and holiday packages to key US destinations compared with the week before.
TRAVEL
KTLA

Travelers head to U.S. as international restrictions lifted

Parents held children born while they were stuck abroad. Long-separated couples kissed, and grandparents embraced grandchildren who had doubled in age. The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers Monday, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged and offering a boost to the travel industry decimated by […]
LIFESTYLE
Chicago Tribune

Chicago reopens to international tourists as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease

Looser restrictions for international travelers are expected to bring more overseas tourists back to cities like Chicago, but may also leave tourists facing higher airfares. As of Monday, the U.S. is open to international travelers who have been fully vaccinated and tested negative for COVID-19, ending bans on travel from specific countries more than a year and a half after borders closed ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

When will UK-US travel reopen?

The US has now lifted its 20-month travel ban on non-essential visitors - by allowing in fully vaccinated tourists from countries including the UK.On 15 October, the White House confirmed that fully vaccinated foreign nationals, including Britons, would be able to visit the US from 8 November onwards.“The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8,” tweeted Kevin Munoz, White House assistant press secretary.“This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”A White...
TRAVEL
Best Life

American Airlines Just Banned a Passenger for Life for Doing This

When it comes to flying, not everything goes. There's a long list of things you're not allowed to do or bring on planes, and certain carriers also have their own restrictions. In 2018, American Airlines banned passengers from bringing smart luggage with lithium-ion battery power banks on flights, and the airline has also temporarily banned alcohol from its flights for the last year amid the COVID pandemic. But ignoring the rules may not just keep you from one flight—it can also result in you being kept off all future flights with the carrier. Read on to find out about the incident that got one American Airlines passenger banned for life.
LIFESTYLE

