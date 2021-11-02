CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California man gets prison for fatally torturing puppy

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who fatally tortured a Chihuahua puppy and posted a video about it online was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison.

Angel Ramos-Corrales, 19, of Riverside was sentenced for a February assault during which he brutalized his 4-month-old puppy named Canelo, breaking its skull and ribs, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

“The dog’s injuries caused it to continuously fall headfirst, and Ramos-Corrales recorded a video of the injured puppy and posted it on his Instagram account,” the statement said.

The same day, Ramos-Corrales slit the dog’s throat, leaving a two-inch gap, and posted a Snapchat video showing Canelo lying on a bathroom floor during which Ramos-Corrales said “I’m cold-hearted” and kicked the unconscious puppy, prosecutor said.

Corrales was taken into custody by police following complaints by people who saw the video.

Officers found Ramos-Corrales with fresh blood stains on his clothes and fresh cut wounds on his hands, and there were blood spatters in a bathroom and bedroom, according to the criminal complaint.

Ramos-Corrales said the dog had become “moody” and had nipped him, “which caused him to lose control,” the complaint said.

“Ramos-Corrales called himself a ‘cold blooded killer’ and said he could not stop himself from hurting the dog,” according to the complaint.

The puppy had to be euthanized.

Ramos-Corrales told police that he had smoked marijuana all day, according to a court document that indicated he also may have used alcohol and methamphetamine.

The document, which laid out the government’s sentencing position, says Ramos-Corrales brutalized the dog for two hours, “reveled heartlessly in exacting mortal wounds to Canelo, gave no aid to Canelo in his suffering, and cursed Canelo as he lay dying.”

Corrales pleaded guilty in June to one count of animal crushing, which involves causing serious injury to an animal causing extreme physical pain, long-term damage or risk of death.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

