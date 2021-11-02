CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celebrating 75: NBA marks anniversary with New York-Toronto

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its first game with a New York-Toronto matchup, the...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its college football rankings following another eventful Saturday. The initial College Football Playoff rankings came out earlier this week, but it’s still fun to look at a different type of rankings. ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its top 25 following...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leaf Gardens#Ap
NBC Sports

What we learned as Steph erupts for 50 in Warriors' big win

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors are rolling. Say what you want about their strength of schedule so far -- Andre Iguodala sure does -- but, there is no denying that this team has all the pieces to be lethal. Take their 127-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks as the most recent example.
NBA
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe cuts list to five

Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe has cut his list down to five finalists he tells 247Sports. A 6-foot-5 shooting guard at Frisco (Texas) Memorial who is currently ranked No. 69 nationally by 247 in the class of 2023, Steffe is down to Colorado, Saint Louis, TCU, Texas Tech and Xavier.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Expected To Miss Several Games After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Report Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid has entered NBA health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a new report. A source tells ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Emibid tested positive for COVID on Monday morning and is expected to miss several games. Embiid was scheduled for planned rest during Monday night’s game against the New York Knicks. A source tells The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Embiid will miss at “least 10 days unless he returns two negative COVID-19 tests in the next 24 hours moving forward.” Embiid is expected to miss at least 10 days, unless he returns two negative COVID-19 results in 24 hours moving forward, sources said. https://t.co/iYfn5vyB6m — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 8, 2021 Shams also reports that a “significant amount of 76ers staff has received the COVID-19 booster shot, and players were slated to begin receiving their shots this week.” Tobias Harris was out last week after testing positive for COVID-19. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

2021 NBA Offseason In Review: New York Knicks

Hoops Rumors is breaking down the 2021 offseason for all 30 NBA teams, revisiting the summer’s free agent signings, trades, draft picks, departures, and more. We’ll evaluate each team’s offseason moves and look ahead to what the 2021/22 season holds for all 30 franchises. Today, we’re focusing on the New York Knicks.
NBA
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns slaps annoying Grizzlies fan mocking him

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t let the disrespect of one Memphis Grizzlies fan slide. After the Timberwolves lost a close encounter with the Grizzlies in overtime on Monday, a Memphis fan decided to mock Minnesota and Towns while they were exiting the court. The said home supporter waved good bye as the Minnesota players were heading to the locker room.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy