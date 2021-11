In 2010 Progressive Democrats were told to vote for Obamacare as a steppingstone to their preferred choice, single-payer Medicare for All. A decade later single-payer is nowhere in sight and much of traditional Medicare for the elderly has been privatized. While Obamacare did help some of the uninsured, the big winners were the insurance and pharmaceutical industries. The big losers were working Americans who continued to be saddled with the highest prices and the messiest healthcare bureaucracy in the industrialized world.

