Fann not running for re-election

HOUSTON (KIAH)- When polls opened at the Briarmeadow Clubhouse, several people began making their way to the polling machines. There are nine constitutional amendments on the ballot. Among some of those is Prop 3 which talks about limiting religious church services. This topic came about during the peak of COVID-19 cases. Voters will decide if the government-local, state or federal can limit the number of people gathering. Polls close at 7 pm and counting of votes will begin immediately.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO