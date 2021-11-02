Fann not running for re-election

State Sen. Melissa Irvin (R-Mountain View) announced she would run for re-election for the Arkansas State Senate. Senator Irvin represents District 18 which consists of Cleburne, Stone, and Searcy Counties and portions of Baxter, Faulkner, Fulton, Marion, Van Buren and White counties. “It has been a privilege to serve the...
On Monday, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann announced she will retire from the state Legislature after her term ends in January 2023. Fann, a Republican, served as a state representative from 2011 to 2016. Fann was then elected to the state senate in 2017. She has been the Senate president since 2019, becoming the second female to lead the legislative body. Fann has served more than two decades in public service.
Rep. Mark Amodei said he won't run for governor, citing an already crowded primary race he believes will be very negative and likely hobble the Republican candidate in the general election with the nonpartisans needed to win. Amodei (R-NV), who represents Congressional District 2 in the Republican-heavy north of the...
This is Bridget Matthews-Kane, your Ward 3 representative. I am wrapping up my first term on the City Council and running for re-election. These past two years, I’ve served my community, representing the area of town where I grew up. These neighborhoods are close to my heart, and it’s been an honor to work towards helping the people and places in this section of our city.
Dusty Cain is running for his third term on the Chariton Community School Board in the Nov. 2 election. Cain is currently the school board president and he is running against Dustin Shivvers for the Director At Large District 5 seat. Cain is from Chariton and graduated from Chariton High...
Western Kentucky Congressman James Comer said during an interview with WHOP News Friday morning that he will run for re-election in 2022. The Republican from Monroe County believes Republicans can take back the House next year and says that would give him a strong voice in Congress. A top priority...
After 33 years, state Rep. Howard Sanderford, R-Huntsville, has announced he will not seek re-election in 2022. Sanderford was first elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in a 1989 special election. He said representing the citizens of Huntsville and Madison County was “the honor of a lifetime,” but he feels it’s time to let someone else take on the job.
HOUSTON (KIAH)- When polls opened at the Briarmeadow Clubhouse, several people began making their way to the polling machines. There are nine constitutional amendments on the ballot. Among some of those is Prop 3 which talks about limiting religious church services. This topic came about during the peak of COVID-19 cases. Voters will decide if the government-local, state or federal can limit the number of people gathering. Polls close at 7 pm and counting of votes will begin immediately.
NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Some Mississippi voters went to the polls Tuesday to take care of a few vacancies, and in 3 races in North Mississippi there was a common theme: Run-offs. At the State level, voters in Kemper, Lauderdale, Noxubee, and Winston Counties were selecting a new State Senator....
Representative Mark Lepak has announced his re-election bid for the Oklahoma State House of Representatives in District 9, which will encompass Claremore, westward along HW20 to include the Keetonville Hill area and into parts of northern Owasso, assuming the proposed redistricting boundaries are approved. Lepak, a Republican, is completing his...
Governor Ned Lamont filed paperwork Monday to begin the process of running for re-election next year. Even though Lamont has filed paperwork to begin the process of running for re-election, this isn't him actually announcing his re-election bid. Much of Lamont’s time as Connecticut’s 89th governor has been spent dealing...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed paperwork to formally launch his 2022 re-election campaign. DeSantis opened a campaign account Friday that is a key initial step in running, according to the state Division of Elections website. DeSantis has long made clear he will seek...
“Serving the people of Northwest Georgia has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. We have accomplished so much together, from protecting our 2nd Amendment rights, protecting the Right to Life, taking steps to secure our elections, passing pro-business legislation, and so much more. However, I believe we...
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One day after the Iowa Legislature approved brand new redistricting maps, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson announced she will be running for re-election in Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District in 2022. Hinson currently represents District 1, but under the new maps, Linn County where she lives,...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will seek re-election next fall. The Florida Department of State’s candidate listing for the 2022 general election shows that DeSantis filed paperwork on Friday to seek re-election. [TRENDING: Strong front next weekend could bring even colder air | Are you required by law...
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Current Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider announced he will run for re-election. He made the announcement Sunday night on Facebook and Twitter. In his post, he said the county needs to continue to help people recover from the pandemic. He also wants to get high-speed broadband options to all county […]
Christian County Family Court Judge Jason Fleming has announced his intent to seek re-election. Judge Fleming says in a news release, “It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the citizens of Christian County as their Family Court Judge over the last fifteen years. I am humbled by the support and confidence that the people of Christian County have shown me. It is my hope that I can continue the serving my community as their Family Court Judge for another term.”
Washington County Court at Law Judge Eric Berg has announced his intent to seek re-election. Berg announced in a release that he plans to run in the Republican Primary. Berg was appointed interim court at law judge by Washington County Commissioners in 2016, after the retirement of former judge Matthew Reue. He was elected in 2018.
