Marlin Drive residents tire of habitual flooding

BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Rain, wind, and flooding. Our region is dealing with a triple weather threat. High winds and dark clouds. Flooding is a concern at the Riverfront Promenade near Riverbank Street and Pearl Street in Burlington City. A lot of apartments and homes line the river here so the worry is residents could be affected by possible flooding. The water looks very rough and the current is moving fast, so it’s not a good combination as the rain rolls in and the winds pick up. Right now, we still have a few hours to high tide so we are watching this very closely. Eyewitness News spoke with one man who was taking a walk along the river. “I am just taking a walk. It’s windy, chilly. It’s my favorite season. Where I live it’s never flooded but down here I am a little worried. Sometimes it floods out,” Justin White said.

BURLINGTON, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO