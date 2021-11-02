CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swinney updates the injury situation Monday night

By Robert MacRae
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 7 days ago

Clemson has battled injuries unlike any other season this year. Monday night during his weekly radio show head coach Dabo Swinney was asked to give the latest on his injuries including Phil Mafah, Mason Trotter and Will Putnam.

“I would say from that game there is nobody that I would say is definitely out,” said Swinney. “But we have a few that are questionable. As we sit here on Monday night at 8:17 we have got some guys that are banged up and just questionable.”

The Clemson staff is working on contingency plans.

“We are working a lot of different options and coming up with all kinds of plans and contingency plans,” Swinney said. “Most likely we will have another different starting offensive line but that is kind of what we do every week.  I am kind of used to it at this point. But those kids are competing their butts off.

It sounds like Mafah, Putnam and Trotter all could be game-time decisions.

“Like I said nobody that I can say is out,” he added. “We do have a couple of guys that are questionable that could literally be game-time decisions.”

Scarlet Nation

More from Swinney on Florida State, Louisville, injuries

CLEMSON | Sunday evening Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media in his weekly teleconference, this time to talk more on his team's 30-20 win over Florida State while also looking ahead to a week of preparation in the lead-up to next Saturday night's matchup with Louisville (4-4, 2-3).
