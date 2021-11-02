CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson has pin removed from injured finger

By Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had a pin removed from his injured right middle finger, a key step that could portend his return to the field later this month.

Wilson showed off a picture of the pin on social media Monday with the caption, “No more Pin. Time to Win.”

Wilson’s finger broke when he banged it against Aaron Donald’s arm during an Oct. 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams, and he had it surgically repaired the following day. The injury caused him to miss games for the first time in his NFL career, ending a 149-game iron man streak.

Geno Smith has served as Seattle’s quarterback since then. The Seahawks are 1-2 in Smith’s starts, including Sunday’s 31-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars that brought the team to 3-5.

Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Week 9 is Seattle’s bye week, so the question becomes whether Wilson will be ready to return in time for the next game Nov. 14 at the Green Bay Packers. Wilson can be activated from injured reserve now that he has stayed on it for the required three-game minimum.

Ironically, Wilson posted the pin picture shortly after coach Pete Carroll told reporters he didn’t know when it was coming out.

“Really, we’re just kind of hoping for the best in terms of his return and that everything is handled really well as we get him in the mode where he starts to use his hand and his finger with the football and all that. So we’ve just got to do a good job and see what happens. There’s no updates as of now.”

Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowler, led Seattle to two Super Bowl appearances, including a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.

–Field Level Media

