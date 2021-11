Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had some good news to pass along Monday night. Swinney was asked to give the latest on Kobe Pace, who missed the Florida State game due to COVID protocols.

“He is back today,” Swinney said. “So he is going through his, depending on how he looks out there tonight. They are doing their protocol stuff yesterday and today. And then hopefully he will be ready to roll.”