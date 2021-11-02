SACS to hold districtwide Flex Day Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) will hold a districtwide Flex Day, a day for students grade K-12 to learn from home, on Wednesday.

In a letter sent to families, Superintendent Park Ginder said that staff will be reporting to school for professional development in the morning and will be available for students in the afternoon. Assignments and office hours very depending on grade, and students will be made aware of their schedule.

In addition to informing families about the Flex Day, Ginder reminded them about an ongoing issue: bus driver shortages.

“SACS continues to seek new bus drivers and explore other solutions to combat the thinning pool of drivers. In the meantime, we ask for your continued patience and grace. If SACS is forced to cancel routes due to driver shortage, we do our best to notify families as soon as possible. Families of students on a canceled bus route receive both a text message and email,” the letter said.

He asked that anyone whose information has changed since this year’s online registration contact their student’s school to update their record on PowerSchool. The district will deliver text messages straight to parents’ mobile phone with important messages about events, school delays/closings and emergencies.

Those wishing to receive SACS text messages are asked to OPT IN and text Y or Yes to 67587. Ginder said that the OPT IN process is the legal permission necessary for SchoolMessenger to send text messages to your phone. If you do not complete this step, you will not receive SACS text messages.

