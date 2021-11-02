'Truly disturbing': Police in Ohio warn parents of needles found in Halloween candy

P olice in Fostoria, Ohio, warned parents after being made aware of at least two pieces of Halloween candy with a needle inserted into each one.

The Fostoria Police Department alerted the public in a Facebook post about the "disturbing" discovery after being told about the tampered Kit Kat bars being "involved" with candy handed out during trick-or-treating over the Halloween weekend.

"Why.....why would anyone do this?" the department said in one post. "We've all heard of these types of things happening, but to actually have someone do this in our community is truly disturbing."

Kit Kat with a needle inside. (Courtesy of the Fostoria Police Department.)



Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said the department is taking the incident "seriously" and is "appalled that anyone would be so demented as to want to hurt children" in the community.

Parents were encouraged to check their children's candy. Fostoria Police said parents could take their children's Halloween candy on Monday to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital to have X-rays conducted for any potential metal objects.

"Both Fostoria Police and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital feel that it is best to take every reasonable action possible to keep our children safe and to help parents make an informed decision with any candy their children received," police said.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Fostoria Police Division for a statement but did not immediately receive a response.

Police are encouraging anyone who has any information as to who may be involved with the tampered candy to call 419-435-8573.

