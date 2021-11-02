CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach offers grants for families, childcare centers

 7 days ago
PISMO BEACH, Calif. – The City of Pismo Beach is offering grants and scholarship for childcare centers and families.

Families can get up to $2,000 to help pay for childcare for three to 12 months.

There will be $20,000 available for those grants. To apply for this grant, click here .

The city is also offering grants to help pay for the costs to reopen or expand child care centers.

There will be $30,000 in funds available for that program. Click here to apply for this grant.

The deadline to apply for both grants is Nov. 19.

