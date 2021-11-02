CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

As Trump Parachutes in on Election Eve, Youngkin Insists They're 'Not Terribly' Close

By Toria Barnhart
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trump denied any rift between him and Youngkin on Monday condemning political adverts claiming the GOP gubernatorial candidate wants nothing to do with...

Washington Post

The GOP under Trump is a hostage situation

Yet another report indicates Donald Trump has threatened to ditch the GOP for a third party. And, yet again, Trump is implausibly denying it. The Washington Post reported earlier this year, as Trump was leaving office, that he had threatened to form a “Patriot Party” or a “MAGA Party” over his disgust with the GOP’s perceived lack of support for his baseless claims of a stolen election in 2020. Trump called it “fake news.” Now ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl reports in his new book that Trump explicitly told Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on his final day in office that he was indeed going the third-party route, before backing down five days later.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Fact check: Deceptive Republican attack ad uses images from Trump presidency to depict 'chaos' under Biden

Washington (CNN) — A new national television ad from House Republicans' campaign arm deceptively uses images of events that occurred during former President Donald Trump's time in office to attack President Joe Biden's tenure. The 30-second ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee, titled "Chaos," begins with House Speaker Nancy...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

McConnell says he wants Republican 2022 focus on the future, not Trump

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that Republicans in the 2022 congressional elections should focus on the alleged misdeeds of Democrats rather than on former President Donald Trump, saying the campaign should not be "about the past." At an appearance in Covington,...
POTUS
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
