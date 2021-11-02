As Trump Parachutes in on Election Eve, Youngkin Insists They're 'Not Terribly' Close

Yet another report indicates Donald Trump has threatened to ditch the GOP for a third party. And, yet again, Trump is implausibly denying it. The Washington Post reported earlier this year, as Trump was leaving office, that he had threatened to form a “Patriot Party” or a “MAGA Party” over his disgust with the GOP’s perceived lack of support for his baseless claims of a stolen election in 2020. Trump called it “fake news.” Now ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl reports in his new book that Trump explicitly told Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on his final day in office that he was indeed going the third-party route, before backing down five days later.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 22 HOURS AGO