Among the handful of semi-shocking results from another wild NFL Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts' 34-31 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans probably didn't rank as most shocking. However, considering the Colts closed as a three-point favorite and were basically playing for their entire season, it did come as a bit of a surprise to see them squander one at home after jumping out to a 14-0 lead.

