After 4 straight wins, hungry Rams add Von Miller to defense

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – For new Rams outside linebacker Von Miller﻿, Monday was a bittersweet feeling – one he compared to removing a splinter. "At first, it hurts, it hurts bad," Miller said during his introductory press conference Wednesday. "I had been there for 11 years, I don't know anything else. I was a Denver Bronco, and they told me I was getting traded to the Rams. I hurried, said all my goodbyes, and looking my house and looking at all the memories I had there throughout 11 years, it was tough. But when I took off Tuesday morning, I had a nice view of the mountains and I told myself, 'Okay, I'm taking off a Denver Bronco, when I land, I'm a Los Angeles Ram.' When I landed, the camera crew out there, it was a warm welcome. Went straight to get the physical, came here to the facility, started meeting players. It's starting to feel good. It's starting to feel real good."

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO