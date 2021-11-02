CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

After 4 straight wins, hungry Rams add Von Miller to defense

wiproud.com
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP)The Los Angeles Rams share the NFL’s best record at 7-1 after their 38-22 rout of Houston on Sunday for their fourth straight win. They’re thriving on offense and steadily improving on defense – a clear Super Bowl contender for yet another season. So of course general...

www.wiproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Rams-Titans Fan Fight Ends With Two Knockouts

The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 9 victory over Rams

After a dominant upset win over the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and select players reacted to their impressive Week 9 result. The most interesting quote comes from Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who got into it with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey on a few occasions on Sunday night.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos GM: Trading Von Miller to Rams a 'win-win'

The Denver Broncos improved to 4-4 on the season via this past Sunday's win over the Washington Football Team but then traded three-time All-Pro pass-rusher Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, who entered November at 7-1 and as one of the best teams of the opening half of the campaign.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rams' trade with the Broncos for Von Miller gives them a terrifyingly talented defense

The Rams scoff at these so-called “draft picks.”. Ever since Sean McVay was hired by the Rams to be their head coach, they’ve consistently traded away draft picks for proven veterans that can immediately make the difference towards a title run. Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, Brandin Cooks and now Von Miller have all been acquired via trading away premium draft picks. It’s an unusual strategy, but it’s certainly been working for McVay and general manager Les Snead.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Von Miller
Person
Tutu Atwell
Person
Ernest Jones
FanSided

LA Rams Atwell and Howard to IR, add Darious Williams and Von Miller

The LA Rams are finally reporting the addition of veteran All-Pro outside linebacker Von Miller. It was a highly anticipated but mysterious bit of cloak-and-dagger events by the team that left plenty of clues and bread crumbs to allow us to conclude that the Rams most definitely had ulterior motives as the NFL Trade Deadline approached.
NFL
NESN

Six Key Takeaways After Rams’ Blockbuster Trade For Von Miller

The Los Angeles Rams completed a blockbuster trade Monday ahead of the 2021 NFL Trade Deadline to acquire former Denver Broncos All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller. Here are six takeaways from the league-altering deal:. — First and foremost, and admittedly this isn’t expert-level analysis, but the Rams really are all...
NFL
The Big Lead

Von Miller Trade Shows the Rams Are Constantly in Win-Now Mode

Say what you will about the Los Angeles Rams, but they definitely swing for the fences. On Monday they shocked the NFL by swinging a trade for seven-time All-Pro defensive end Von Miller. In the process, the Rams gave up two more high draft picks, a pattern that has repeated itself over the years. This latest move proved again that the franchise is constantly in win-now mode, regardless of the long-term consequences.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Ap
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rams posted a perfect tweet after trading for Von Miller

At this point, the Rams’ official team slogan should just be “all in” because it seems like every year they make a massive move in pursuit of a Super Bowl ring. They bolstered their already-impressive roster again on Monday by acquiring Von Miller from the Broncos, a trade that comes about eight months after they landed Matthew Stafford from the Lions.
NFL
FanSided

Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2022 after trading for Von Miller

The Los Angeles Rams have been hoarding veteran talent for awhile, but it isn’t leaving them with many draft picks in future years. If you’re a fan of the Los Angeles Rams, feel free to skip the 2022 NFL Draft. Rams general manager Les Snead hasn’t made a first-round selection...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
therams.com

Von Miller: "They've been playing great defense all year, and I just want to add to that"

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – For new Rams outside linebacker Von Miller﻿, Monday was a bittersweet feeling – one he compared to removing a splinter. "At first, it hurts, it hurts bad," Miller said during his introductory press conference Wednesday. "I had been there for 11 years, I don't know anything else. I was a Denver Bronco, and they told me I was getting traded to the Rams. I hurried, said all my goodbyes, and looking my house and looking at all the memories I had there throughout 11 years, it was tough. But when I took off Tuesday morning, I had a nice view of the mountains and I told myself, 'Okay, I'm taking off a Denver Bronco, when I land, I'm a Los Angeles Ram.' When I landed, the camera crew out there, it was a warm welcome. Went straight to get the physical, came here to the facility, started meeting players. It's starting to feel good. It's starting to feel real good."
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller’s debut after trade to Rams delayed vs. Titans

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Tennessee Titans on the NFL’s center stage. This should be an excellent Sunday Night Football game, as these two teams aim to prove themselves. However, the Rams will be without Von Miller, as his debut with the team will come at another time.
NFL
OCRegister

Rams are in a rush to add Von Miller’s sack skills

THOUSAND OAKS — The year Von Miller entered the NFL draft out of Texas A&M, Raheem Morris was a head coach helping to decide if the nation’s collegiate leader in sacks would be a good target for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first-round pick. In a meeting of team executives, somebody...
NFL
wiproud.com

The Latest: Broncos snap Cowboys’ six-game winning streak

The latest from Week 9 of the NFL (all times EST):. The heavy underdog Denver Broncos have ended the Dallas Cowboys’ six-game winning streak with a dominating 30-16 win in their first game since training away their all-time sacks leader Von Miller to the Rams. The Cowboys did avoid their...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy