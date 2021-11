There are no moral victories in the NFL and there is no good spin anyone can put on being winless at what is nearly the midpoint of the season. Yes, the Lions are talent-deprived. And yes, anyone with realistic expectations knew this was going to be a tough year. But this is professional football, in a league designed to give even bad teams chances to win games, and the fact the Lions are 0-7 right now — the only winless team in the NFL — is unsettling.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO