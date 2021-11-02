CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Holmes named MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week

By Shea Schrader
 7 days ago

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University’s freshman kicker, Cross Holmes, has been named the MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week after his standout performance against the University of Central Oklahoma .

He tied the Pittsburg State single season game record by completing four field goals; it’s the second time Holmes has tied that record this season (the first time being against Northwest Missouri State). His first field goal of the game was from the 54-yard line, which matched his season long.

Holmes is 14 of 18 for field goal attempts on the season. He currently leads the MIAA and is tied for first place in Division II in field goals per game, averaging two.

Holmes says, “Being a kicker, you really just gotta go out and do your job when you get those very few opportunities. For me, I’m very blessed to be in the position I am because I’ve gotten a lot more opportunities than a lot of kickers in my conference. I really just gotta capitalize on it every single time. If I wanna lead my team to get a chance in the playoffs, that’s what were gonna have to do. We’re in elimination football right now. Any points matter whether that’s one, three, or six.”

The Gorillas will return to action on Saturday, November 6. They’ll host Washburn University; kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

