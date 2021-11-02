Odell Beckham Jr. Leaving the Browns at the Trade Deadline Might Be Best for Both Parties According to Nate Burleson: ‘He’s Not the Same Receiver He was When He was With the Giants’
When the Cleveland Browns traded for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2019, the organization had high hopes. The idea was that pairing Beckham, a perennial 1,000-yard receiver with young QB Baker Mayfield, Pro Bowl wideout Jarvis Landry, and promising running back Nick Chubb would help create a terrifying NFL offense....www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0