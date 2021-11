North Carolina police announced on Tuesday that they arrested a couple 30 years after their baby was reportedly found dead in a trash can. The Nags Head Police Department said in a statement that in 2019, the unidentified infant’s rib bone was sent to a laboratory in Texas, where DNA was analyzed to create a genealogical profile which led them to a family in North Carolina. A further investigation led to the arrests of Scott Poole and Robin Byrum, 54 and 51, who are reportedly the deceased infant’s parents.

