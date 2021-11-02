CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County nurse arrested for sexual battery on patient

By Katelyn Massarelli
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A registered nurse in Charlotte County was arrested on a sexual battery charge after two incidents with a patient.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a woman filed a report on July 22 and claimed the nurse, Adams Soares Bezerra, engaged inappropriate sexual behavior with her twice. Officials said one incident happened during her stay at a local medical facility and the other happened at her home after she was discharged.

Bezerra admitted to deputies that he had “sexual relations” with the victim during those occasions. The sheriff’s office said he believed the activity was consensual, citing “flirty” texts between the victim and him.

The woman said she went along with the texts out of fear of retaliation if she refused the nurse’s advances, according to Charlotte County deputies. CCSO said the victim was not of sound mind when the incident happened, so she couldn’t legally consent to the activity.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bezerra on a charge of sexual battery. CCSO officials said he turned himself into the Charlotte County Jail on Monday.

ABC7 Fort Myers

