CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allison Park, PA

Former Allison Park doctor sentenced to 1 day in prison for illegal opioid prescriptions, fraud

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQooj_0cjc1Xip00
(Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — A former pain management doctor was sentenced after an investigation into illegal opioids and health care fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Andrzej Zielke, 66, was sentenced to one day of prison and three years of probation, including 15 months of house arrest and 300 hours of community service.

Investigators said Zielke illegally handed out prescriptions for Oxycodone, Methadone, Hydrocodone and Oxymorphone to patients at his Gibsonia practice. Officials said he then submitted fake Medicaid claims to cover the costs of the illegally prescribed drugs.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Gibsonia, PA
City
Allison Park, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man stabbed to death inside Penn Township home

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning inside his home in Penn Township, police said. Police were called shortly before 3 a.m. to Harrison Avenue, near Burrell Hill Road. The Westmoreland County coroner was also at the scene with investigators. One person is being...
PENN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
62K+
Followers
76K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy