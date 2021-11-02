Former Allison Park doctor sentenced to 1 day in prison for illegal opioid prescriptions, fraud

(Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — A former pain management doctor was sentenced after an investigation into illegal opioids and health care fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Andrzej Zielke, 66, was sentenced to one day of prison and three years of probation, including 15 months of house arrest and 300 hours of community service.

Investigators said Zielke illegally handed out prescriptions for Oxycodone, Methadone, Hydrocodone and Oxymorphone to patients at his Gibsonia practice. Officials said he then submitted fake Medicaid claims to cover the costs of the illegally prescribed drugs.

©2021 Cox Media Group