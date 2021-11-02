Armed man arrested near UT campus after reported threats at 7-Eleven

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin and University of Texas police arrested an armed man who reportedly threatened a 7-Eleven employee Monday night near campus.

UTPD says the man had a gun at the convenience store at 2600 Guadalupe Street around 6:11 p.m. Monday.

APD, UTPD and Texas DPS arrested the man at 25th Street and San Gabriel Street after a pursuit by vehicle and on foot, UTPD said.

Call APD at 311 if you have any information about this crime.

