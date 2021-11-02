Peacock Announces Return Of Ruthless Aggression Series, Broken Skull Sessions

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the WWE releases from November 4th 2021:. “I was really disappointed. A couple of them stood out to me in particular. Ember Moon was a surprise to me, only because I worked with Ember for a very brief period of time while I was back in WWE for an even briefer period of time. Really professional, talented, committed individual. I really like her. I was hoping to work more with her because there was just something about her that made me want to try to come up with something that would help her get to the next level. I know that in the office, there were a lot of people that really supported Ember when she got injured while I was there. It was a devastating injury. Most people thought she would probably not come back. I knew there was a lot of support for her in the office. Everybody was of the mindset that they were going to give her as much time as she needed because they appreciated her as a performer and a professional. That’s why that one jumped out at me.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO