Peacock Announces Return Of Ruthless Aggression Series, Broken Skull Sessions

All-new episode featuring Lauren Alaina is now live. Upcoming guests include Brittney Spencer, Gary Allan,. NASHVILLE — Today, CMT Digital’s much-acclaimed original series “CMT Campfire Sessions” returns for its second season with new episodes premiering each Thursday via CMT’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels. Kicking off Season 2 is Multi-Platinum selling rising superstar and fan-favorite Lauren Alaina who shares stripped-back versions of hits from her latest album, Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World, including “Good Ole Boy,” “It Was Me” and her current single, “Getting Over Him,” all performed fireside from Monteagle Mountain in Tennessee. Watch Lauren’s full episodes HERE.
Comments / 0