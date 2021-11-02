CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Peacock Announces Return Of Ruthless Aggression Series, Broken Skull Sessions

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 2 of WWE’s Ruthless Aggression docuseries is scheduled to premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network this month. Peacock announced today that two episodes of Ruthless Aggression from season...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Loses Title (And More) Over The Weekend

I hope she kept the receipt. Wrestlers are a weird breed as they have a lot of things to keep track of every day. In addition to being in the ring, they are required to go from one town to the next multiple times a week while mainly living in and out of hotels. That can be rather difficult to manage, and now something has gone wrong that was not even the wrestler’s fault.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Liv Morgan Shares Pics Of Her Chucky Outfit From WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan posted some photos on her Twitter page to showcase her Chucky inspired outfit from WWE Monday Night RAW. Morgan wrestled Carmella in singles competition and came up on the losing end. Morgan wrote in regards to her outfit: “Hey @ChuckyIsReal …. Wanna play? @WWE”. WWE broadcaster...
WWE
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser's Dad Was Also a Well-Known Star

Before he earned crowds of new fans with his role as Rip Wheeler on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, stardom was already prominent in Cole Hauser's family. The actor is the son of Gerald Dwight "Wings" Hauser, the beloved actor and director who earned a cult following for his roles in beloved action films like A Soldier's Story and Tough Guys Don't Dance, his supporting role in the latter film even earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. For Hauser, however, Wings was just "dad."
THEATER & DANCE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WCW Star Judy Bagwell Passes Away

Former WCW personality Judy Bagwell has passed away at the age of 78. Judy’s son, former WCW/WWE star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell, took to Twitter today to announce the passing of his mother. She passed away this past Friday, November 5, after a battle with dementia. “It is with a heavy...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Michael Rapaport
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reportedly Has Backstage Heat In AEW

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a tag team match which saw FTR face off against Aerostar, and Samuray Del Sol, formerly known as Kalisto in WWE. Samuray Del Sol went on to note in a tweet that he prayed to the late Brodie Lee before his match when he posted the following:
WWE
PWMania

Buff Bagwell Announces Passing Of His Mother Judy Bagwell

Former WCW personality Judy Bagwell has passed away at the age of 78. Judy’s son, former WCW/WWE star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell, took to Twitter today to announce the passing of his mother. She passed away this past Friday, November 5, after a battle with dementia. “It is with a heavy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skull#The Ruthless#Combat#The Wwe Network
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Already Getting Offers

WWE releases have been a very hot topic over the last few years, and on Thursday WWE made headlines again when the company released 18 Superstars. Scarlett Bordeaux was among the names released, but it doesn’t sound like she’ll be slowing down at all as she noted on Twitter that she’s already landed a magazine cover, and she’s discussing a possible clothing line.
WWE
New York Post

Logan Paul slaps heckler after Mike Tyson question

Logan Paul got physical with a heckler while clubbing with friends on Wednesday night. The YouTuber and boxer was standing outside celeb hotspot Nightingale in West Hollywood, when a group of fans began questioning him about a potential fight with Mike Tyson. After Paul refused to engage or answer questions,...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

Charges Officially Filed Against UFC Star Conor McGregor

An Italian DJ has reportedly pressed charges against MMA fighter Conor McGregor after an alleged incident in Rome last weekend. Francesco Facchinetti told CNN that he and his lawyer have formally filed charges against the 33-year-old fighter. According to Facchinetti, McGregor launched “an unprovoked attack” at him at the St. Regis Hotel on Saturday, causing injuries to the DJ’s face and neck.
UFC
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Reacts To Ember Moon and Harry Smith Being Released From WWE

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the WWE releases from November 4th 2021:. “I was really disappointed. A couple of them stood out to me in particular. Ember Moon was a surprise to me, only because I worked with Ember for a very brief period of time while I was back in WWE for an even briefer period of time. Really professional, talented, committed individual. I really like her. I was hoping to work more with her because there was just something about her that made me want to try to come up with something that would help her get to the next level. I know that in the office, there were a lot of people that really supported Ember when she got injured while I was there. It was a devastating injury. Most people thought she would probably not come back. I knew there was a lot of support for her in the office. Everybody was of the mindset that they were going to give her as much time as she needed because they appreciated her as a performer and a professional. That’s why that one jumped out at me.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

'Quantum Leap' Star Dean Stockwell Dead at 85

Dean Stockwell, who starred alongside Scott Bakula in "Quantum Leap," has died ... TMZ has learned. The longtime actor -- his Hollywood career spanned 70 years -- died early Sunday morning at home, peacefully and of natural causes ... according to a rep. Dean's most famous for his role as...
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Backstage News On B-FAB’s WWE Contract And Release

“B-Fab” Briana Brandy reportedly had just recently signed a new WWE contract before being released on Thursday night, along with 17 other cuts. B-Fab’s release was a bit of a shocker as she was just called to the SmackDown roster in the WWE Draft, as a member of the Hit Row stable, and the group is to be pushed on the blue brand as babyfaces.
WWE
seattlepi.com

Craig Robinson Snake Hunter Comedy Series 'Killing It' at Peacock Sets Main Cast

Claudia O’Doherty (“Love,” “Trainwreck”), Rell Battle (“Black-ish,” “The Good Doctor”), Scott MacArthur (“The Mick,” “Righteous Gemstones”), Stephanie Nogueras (“The Good Fight,” “Switched at Birth”), Wyatt Walter (“Sons of Thunder”), and Jet Miller (“Bethany,” “Young Dylan”) have all joined Robinson in the series. More from Variety. David E. Kelley Scores Series...
TV SERIES
thecountrynote.com

CMT Digital’s Fan-Favorite Fireside Series “CMT Campfire Sessions” Returns For Season 2

All-new episode featuring Lauren Alaina is now live. Upcoming guests include Brittney Spencer, Gary Allan,. NASHVILLE — Today, CMT Digital’s much-acclaimed original series “CMT Campfire Sessions” returns for its second season with new episodes premiering each Thursday via CMT’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels. Kicking off Season 2 is Multi-Platinum selling rising superstar and fan-favorite Lauren Alaina who shares stripped-back versions of hits from her latest album, Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World, including “Good Ole Boy,” “It Was Me” and her current single, “Getting Over Him,” all performed fireside from Monteagle Mountain in Tennessee. Watch Lauren’s full episodes HERE.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Returns for Season 4 on Peacock With Fan-Favorites and Newcomers Cast

Back to the beach! After The Real Housewives of Miami was canceled in 2013 following three seasons, Peacock has brought back the Floridian franchise iteration. Peacock, which previously announced the reboot was in the works earlier this year, confirmed on Friday, October 29, that the fourth season would debut on the streaming platform in December, alongside a lineup of RHOM all-stars and newcomers.
MIAMI, FL
spoilertv.com

Killing It - peacock Announce Cast for Craig Robinson’s Comedy

Series Stars Craig Robinson, Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, Jet Miller and Comes From Universal Television. The Series Reunites Robinson with Brooklyn Nine-Nine Co-Creator Dan Goor and Executive Producer Luke Del Tredici. ABOUT THE SERIES:. Co-Showrunners / Writers / Executive Producers: Dan Goor and Luke...
TV SERIES
ewrestlingnews.com

Jeff Hardy Booked To Be Next Guest On “The Broken Skull Sessions”

Earlier on Wednesday, WWE announced that Jeff Hardy will be the next guest on “The Broken Skull Sessions” with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. The episode is expected to air on Peacock on Thursday, November 25th. You can check out the official announcement below:
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy