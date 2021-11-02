CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Is First Major U.S. City To Ban Police Stops For Minor Violations To Curb Discrimination

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia has become the first major city in the United States to ban police from stopping drivers for low-level traffic violations. The Driving Equality Bill will only allow police officers to pull over motorists for ‘primary violations’ and aims to resolve issues that have seen African American drivers get stopped at...

