BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Safe to say the hot start has cooled off for the Buffalo Sabres. After beginning the season 5-1-1, they’ve now gone winless in five straight games. Most recently, they fell to the Washington Capitals on Monday night. It wasn’t a blowout despite the score. The Sabres kept it close and never […]

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO