‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ Colin Mochrie Hits Fan Over Head With VHS Tape

Stand-up comedian and Shameless star Ricarlo Flanagan has died, aged 40.The news was confirmed by his agent, Stu Golfman, to Deadline. A cause of death is yet to be announced.Flanagan, who was also a rapper, recently posted a tweet related to Covid-19, writing: “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody.”The comedian became a semi-finalist on the ninth season of NBC competition Last Comic Standing shortly after releasing comedy album Man Law in 2013.He then secured recurring roles in the eighth season of the US remake of Shameless as well as Walk the Prank on...
