‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ Colin Mochrie Hits Fan Over Head With VHS Tape

By TMZ
 7 days ago

Colin Mochrie turned a videotape into a weapon … using it to rain blows on a fan’s head in a curbside autograph session gone haywire … and we have it all on video. The...

