Supreme Court Hears Challenges To Texas Abortion Law

The Missouri Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in a case that could shape how local elected officials are able to talk about ballot issues. Six elected officials from the St. Louis County area brought the lawsuit in 2019. It challenges a state law that says officers, employees or agents of political subdivisions, such as cities or school districts, cannot spend public money to “advocate, support, or oppose the passage or defeat of any ballot measure or the nomination or election of any candidate for public office.” Violations of the law are a Class 4 election offense, a misdemeanor punishable by less than a year in jail or fines of up to $2,500.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO