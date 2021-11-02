CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court Hears Challenges To Texas Abortion Law

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court heard two challenges Monday over...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

WTAJ

Supreme Court to hear secrets case over Muslim surveillance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is preparing to hear a case about the government’s ability to get lawsuits thrown out of court by claiming they would reveal secrets that threaten national security. The case before the high court Monday involves a group of Muslim men from Southern California. They filed a class-action lawsuit claiming that the […]
AFP

US Supreme Court to debate restrictions on religious advisors at executions

The US Supreme Court will consider Tuesday a death row prisoner's request that his pastor be allowed to touch him during his execution, a case that could determine the role of religious advisors in death chambers. Several states have banned all spiritual advisors from the death chamber, but the court ruled earlier this year that states could not outlaw spiritual advisors to accompany death row inmates entirely. 
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court appears to suggest right to guns at home extends to carrying them in public too

Faced with the question “does the constitutional right to possess a gun extend outside the home?” the majority of the Supreme Court appears to be heading toward the answer “yes.” On Nov. 3, 2012, justices heard oral arguments over New York’s restrictions on the carrying of firearms in public. Supreme Court watchers reported that conservative justices – who make up the bulk of the court – appeared to be of the view that the state’s laws contravene individuals’ right to self-defense outside of their own property. “Why isn’t it good enough to say I live in a violent area, and I want...
bloomberglaw.com

Death Penalty, State Secrets Up Next at Supreme Court (PODCAST)

Expedited case on religious advisers in death chamber also on tap. It’s another big week of arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices will hear cases involving national security state secrets and religious rights of death-row inmates. Bloomberg Law “Cases and Controversies”podcast hosts Kimberly Robinson and Jordan Rubin...
Arizona Mirror

Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans

The Arizona Supreme Court found that several provisions of the 2022 budget, including a controversial ban on face mask mandates in K-12 schools, violate a provision of the state constitution requiring individual bills to encompass a single subject.  The ruling will likely bring about a seismic shift in the way lawmakers craft future budgets.  Less […] The post Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Elizabeth Cook
yourvalley.net

State Supreme Court decision wiped more than a dozen laws

PHOENIX — When the Arizona Supreme Court slapped down how lawmakers approve “budget reconciliation” bills on Tuesday, they quashed more than the ban on schools requiring masks of faculty and students. With its three-sentence order, the justices also removed a similar prohibition against cities and counties imposing mask mandates on...
kbia.org

Missouri Supreme Court case could relax rules on how elected officials talk about ballot issues

The Missouri Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in a case that could shape how local elected officials are able to talk about ballot issues. Six elected officials from the St. Louis County area brought the lawsuit in 2019. It challenges a state law that says officers, employees or agents of political subdivisions, such as cities or school districts, cannot spend public money to “advocate, support, or oppose the passage or defeat of any ballot measure or the nomination or election of any candidate for public office.” Violations of the law are a Class 4 election offense, a misdemeanor punishable by less than a year in jail or fines of up to $2,500.
Washington Post

The Supreme Court just took a case on the EPA’s authority. Its decision could undo most major federal laws.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a challenge to the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate power plant emissions, in a case that legal scholars say could undermine Congress’s constitutional authority to delegate power to federal agencies. Some argue that such regulation — not just by the EPA, but in President Biden’s vaccine mandate as well — is unconstitutional because of a somewhat arcane legal doctrine called the “nondelegation doctrine.” This theory holds that Congress cannot delegate broad policymaking authority to government agencies.
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Disappoints Puerto Rico in Supreme Court Benefits Case

Justice Department to defend law excluding those in Puerto Rico from SSI benefits. Then-candidate Biden critical of Trump administration’s appeal. The Justice Department will defend the government’s decision not to extend certain Social Security benefits to residents of Puerto Rico, in a move that civil rights groups say goes against promises Joe Biden made during the 2020 presidential campaign.
