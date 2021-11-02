COVID: 3 Bay Area Counties Ease Masking Rules, Expert Says Pandemic Entering New Phase

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — There has been a recent increase in COVID cases according the California’s Department of Public Health. The surge has prompted speculation among health officials colder weather keeping people indoors and waning immunity to the vaccine maybe contributing factors. Marin has an incredibly high vaccination rate but even that county has seen an increase in COVID cases, of late. It’s especially concerning considering this is the time of year that we saw a significant spike in 2020. COVID cases hovered around 3000 per day in the state last October but skyrocketed to more than 58,000 by December. UCSF epidemiologist...

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO