Kenosha, WI

Jury is selected for Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial in Kenosha

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 7 days ago
Jury was selected for Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial Monday evening.

Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two, during a violent night of protests last summer.

There are 11 women and nine men. The jury seems almost all White, One person may identify as a different race or ethnicity. There is a wide range of ages, but leans older. Eight alternates will be picked before deliberations.

Jurors will be focused on deciding if Kyle Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense or is guilty of murder.

Opening statements are set to begin on Tuesday.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from his home in Illinois, just across the Wisconsin border, during protests that broke out in August 2020 after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man.
Rittenhouse faces life in prison if he’s convicted on one of the homicide counts against him.

Judge Schroeder told the potential jury pool prior to selection that they can expect to begin at 9 a.m. each day and that there will be a break for lunch.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

