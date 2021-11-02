CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

14-year-old local girl searches for her forever home

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IV8u5_0cjbzME600

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Meet 14-year-old Amelia Mahan.

“I like doing hair, I like writing and drawing, that kind of stuff. I like going for walks,” Amelia said.

Families celebrate, officially adopt their children in Youngstown

Her birthday is coming up in November, right around the holidays. But for her, it will look a little different than most kids.

“This is my second foster home, but my first foster home I wasn’t there that long,” Amelia said.

Amelia is currently in the foster care system with Trumbull County Children Services. She’s looking for a forever home.

“I hope I can just go with family, that way I don’t have to keep doing that or keep switching schools,” Amelia said. “I’m getting settled in school and stuff, so I think I really wanna stay in Youngstown so I can continue going to my school.”

But she says even if that’s not possible, she just hopes to find a permanent home with someone who will really give her a chance.

“I just, like, I wanna be supported and somebody to be, like, there for me, like, understanding. ‘Cause a lot of times I feel like people never really understand,” Amelia said.

Once children in the foster care system reach teenage years it becomes somewhat tougher to find them a forever home. But, the Trumbull County adoption supervisor says there are many benefits to adopting older children.

Anyone who is interested in getting to know more about Amelia and the adoption process can go online to the Trumbull County Children Services website or call 330-372-2010 and ask for the adoption department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 28

Cheryl Stewart
6d ago

You're a beautiful young lady. I hope someone comes forward and gives you everything your looking for. Every kid in the system deserves a chance at a normal life. Love and prayers you find it. ❤🙏❤

Reply(1)
12
Maggie Berry
6d ago

I would love to bring u in my home but I live in Columbus Ohio not Youngstown I know how hard it is switching schools and friends all the time it's very hard but ur a beautiful young lady ur more and welcome to come live with me

Reply(1)
8
Miss T.
6d ago

Prayers for this young lady . As for those saying they would BUT ... please don't . Either pray that she finds a forever home, or offer her one . I'm sure she's heard plenty of excuses already . She doesn't need to hear even more disappointment . Bless her and Lord be with her .

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Trumbull County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Youngstown, OH
Society
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Home#Forever Home#Foster Parents#Weather#The Adoption Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WKBN

Gov. DeWine, fresh off COVID exposure, visits Cleveland to discuss ‘great’ Innovation District progress

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine attended his first public event in Cleveland after canceling several appearances due to his COVID-19 exposure. The governor’s office announced last Wednesday that, while they were testing negative, Gov. DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine had been exposed to two staff members who had tested positive for […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

WKBN

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy