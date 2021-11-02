14-year-old local girl searches for her forever home

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Meet 14-year-old Amelia Mahan.

“I like doing hair, I like writing and drawing, that kind of stuff. I like going for walks,” Amelia said.

Her birthday is coming up in November, right around the holidays. But for her, it will look a little different than most kids.

“This is my second foster home, but my first foster home I wasn’t there that long,” Amelia said.

Amelia is currently in the foster care system with Trumbull County Children Services. She’s looking for a forever home.

“I hope I can just go with family, that way I don’t have to keep doing that or keep switching schools,” Amelia said. “I’m getting settled in school and stuff, so I think I really wanna stay in Youngstown so I can continue going to my school.”

But she says even if that’s not possible, she just hopes to find a permanent home with someone who will really give her a chance.

“I just, like, I wanna be supported and somebody to be, like, there for me, like, understanding. ‘Cause a lot of times I feel like people never really understand,” Amelia said.

Once children in the foster care system reach teenage years it becomes somewhat tougher to find them a forever home. But, the Trumbull County adoption supervisor says there are many benefits to adopting older children.

Anyone who is interested in getting to know more about Amelia and the adoption process can go online to the Trumbull County Children Services website or call 330-372-2010 and ask for the adoption department.

