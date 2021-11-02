CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congressman McHenry Issues Statement on PWG Stablecoin Report

crowdfundinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, McHenry shared his concern that innovation regarding stablecoins may be squelched as some people simply do not understand the technology:. “The Biden Administration seems determined to stop innovation in its tracks—harming...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

McHenry Slams Infrastructure Bill as Reckless Spending, Notes New Digital Asset Reporting Requirements

The infrastructure bill (H.R.3684) is on its way to becoming law. After a circuitous legislative path that saw extreme left legislative vote against the bill while several Republicans helped to push it across the finish line, a pinnacle of the Biden Administration’s legislative ambitions is headed for a victory. Unfortunately, it appears the digital assets – or crypto will soon be saddled with additional reporting requirements.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ambcrypto.com

Here’s the response to Biden administration’s PWG report on stablecoins

The much-awaited U.S. Treasury Department-led regulatory report has called for more regulations around stablecoins. The President’s Working Group on Financial Markets (PWG) is of the view that “stablecoins could be more widely used in the future as a means of payment.”. It is in this context that Secretary of the...
U.S. POLITICS
Times Daily

Treasury report calls for stricter oversight of stablecoins

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is calling on Congress to pass legislation that would strengthen government regulation of stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrency that has soared in popularity in the past year. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Treasury#Pwg Stablecoin Report#American#Working Group#Democrats#Administration
spacecoastdaily.com

Congressman Bill Posey Releases Statement on Opposing Late-Night Spending Spree

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Congressman Bill Posey (R-Rockledge) released the following statement regarding his opposition to late-night votes to spend trillions of dollars to radically transform our country. “Just after midnight (Nov. 5), I voted against Speaker Pelosi’s latest plan to greenlight trillions of dollars in new spending to transform...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Passing of Former Congressman Dennis Moore

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the passing of former Congressman Dennis Moore of Kansas:. “Today, the people of Kansas and the country have sadly lost a leader who exemplified civility, conscience and collegiality: Congressman Dennis Moore. Congressman Moore was a patriot who served America at every step of his life – as a Captain in the United States Intelligence Corps and in the United States Army Reserve, as Assistant Kansas Attorney General and Johnson County District Attorney and then as a Member of Congress. He continued his selfless service until his final days, courageously advocating for the six million Americans suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and their families, as he battled the disease himself.
CONGRESS & COURTS
theblockcrypto.com

Senators respond to US stablecoin report, setting stage for coming debate

The President’s Working Group’s report on stablecoins earlier today provoked a range of responses from legislators and regulators. The boundaries of the debate on stablecoin policy are taking shape as Washington players stake their positions. Three U.S. senators released statements in response to Monday's government report on stablecoins from the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. Treasury to issue 'stablecoin' report, paving way for new rules

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. Treasury Department-led panel is set on Monday to release a hotly-awaited report on stablecoins, a fast-growing type of digital coin pegged to traditional currencies, according to an administration official with knowledge of the matter. The report by the President’s Working Group on Financial...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Republicans are 3 times more likely than Democrats to believe falsehoods about COVID-19

A shocking number of Americans believe falsehoods about COVID-19 and the coronavirus vaccine, a Kaiser Family Foundation poll has found. Nearly eight in 10, or 78 percent, of those polled said they either believed or were unsure about at least one false statement about COVID-19. The false statements included things like "COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to cause infertility" and "the COVID-19 vaccines contain a microchip."
U.S. POLITICS
CBS DFW

Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Bill Allocating Federal COVID-19 Relief Funds For Texans

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 into law on Monday, Nov. 8, allocating the nearly $16 billion federal American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded to the State of Texas earlier this year. SB 8 allocated critical funding for various state resources and programs, the governor’s office said in a news release. That funding includes: $7.2 billion to the Unemployment Compensation Fund to pay back outstanding advances and to bring the balance of the fund to the statutory floor $500.475 million for broadband infrastructure $150 million for the deployment and reliable operations of next generation 911 service including equipment and administration...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy