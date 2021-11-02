Congressman McHenry Issues Statement on PWG Stablecoin Report

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the passing of former Congressman Dennis Moore of Kansas:. “Today, the people of Kansas and the country have sadly lost a leader who exemplified civility, conscience and collegiality: Congressman Dennis Moore. Congressman Moore was a patriot who served America at every step of his life – as a Captain in the United States Intelligence Corps and in the United States Army Reserve, as Assistant Kansas Attorney General and Johnson County District Attorney and then as a Member of Congress. He continued his selfless service until his final days, courageously advocating for the six million Americans suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and their families, as he battled the disease himself.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO