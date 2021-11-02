Chris Pratt to lend his voice to Garfield the cat in animated movie

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Lego Movie, Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt has signed on to voice the iconic cat character, Garfield, in a film.

"Well this Monday doesn't suck..." Pratt posted on Instagram Monday, along with an image of the droll cartoon kitty.

Variety said Alcon Entertainment is producing the movie and Sony Pictures plans to release it in theaters.

The feature film is inspired by the long-running newspaper comic strip by Jim Davis.

David Reynolds -- whose credits include Finding Nemo -- is writing the as-yet-untitled Garfield project. Mark Dindal of Chicken Little and Emperor's New Groove fame will direct it.

No plot details, additional casting or release date have been announced yet.

Scott Beach, Bill Murray and Frank Welker have all voiced incarnations of the feline superstar in the past.

Pratt's other credits include Onward and Parks and Recreation.