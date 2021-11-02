CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antengene Granted IND Approval in China for the Phase Ib Study of ATG-008 (Onatasertib) in Combination with ATG-010 (Selinexor) in Patients with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

This study will be conducted at ten centers across China, including its primary trial center at Sun Yat-Sen University Cancer Center. Composed of a dose-escalation phase and a dose-expansion phase, the study will enroll patients with rrDLBCL and treat these patients with the combination of ATG-008 and ATG-010, with the aim...

kyma.com

Fourth COVID vaccine manufacturer seeking FDA approval

(KYMA, KECY) - Another company hopes to offer its version of a coronavirus vaccine in the months ahead. Novavax plans to turn-in complete data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before the end of the year. Its aim would be to earn possible emergency use authorization for its...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Gracell Biotechnologies to Present Preclinical Results of TruUCAR-enabled CD19/CD7 Dual-Directed Allogeneic CAR-T Cell Therapy (GC502) for B-Cell Malignancies at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting

SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, and PALO ALTO, California, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) ("Gracell"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced preclinical data for GC502, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy for the treatment of B-cell malignancies, will be presented as a virtual poster at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition as part of the "Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational" session on December 11, 2021 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.(EST).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Sintilimab for relapsed/refractory extranodal NK/T cell lymphoma: a multicenter, single-arm, phase 2 trial (ORIENT-4)

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 365 (2021) Cite this article. This study (ORIENT-4) aimed to assess the efficacy and safety of sintilimab, a humanized anti-PD-1 antibody, in patients with relapsed/refractory extranodal NK/T cell lymphoma (r/r ENKTL). ORIENT-4 is a multicenter, single-arm, phase 2 clinical trial (NCT03228836). Patients with r/r ENKTL who failed to at least one asparaginase-based regimen were enrolled to receive sintilimab 200"‰mg intravenously every 3 weeks for up to 24 months. The primary endpoint was the objective response rate (ORR) based on Lugano 2014 criteria. Twenty-eight patients with r/r ENKTL were enrolled from August 31, 2017 to February 7, 2018. Twenty-one patients (75.0%, 95% CI: 55.1"“89.3%) achieved an objective response. With a median follow-up of 30.4 months, the median overall survival (OS) was not reached. The 24-month OS rate was 78.6% (95% CI, 58.4"“89.8%). Most treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were grade 1"“2 (71.4%), and the most common TRAE was decreased lymphocyte count (42.9%). Serious adverse events (SAEs) occurred in 7 (25.0%) patients, and no patient died of adverse events. Sintilimab is effective and well tolerated in patients with r/r ENKTL and could be a novel therapeutic approach for the control of ENKTL in patients.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Novel inhibitor discovered for B-cell lymphoma treatment

A potent and selective enhancer of zeste homolog 2 (EZH2) inhibitor IHMT-EZH2-115 was recently discovered by researchers led by Prof. Liu Qingsong from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. EZH2 is the enzymatic subunit of polycomb repressive complex...
CANCER
EurekAlert

Ibrutinib improves survival for younger people with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

New evidence suggests that adding the targeted therapy ibrutinib (Imbruvica) to a standard chemotherapy regimen can improve how long some younger people with a specific form of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) live. The findings, published November 4, 2021, in Cancer Cell, come from a new analysis by researchers at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, of a previously conducted phase 3 clinical trial.
CANCER
AFP

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment protects for at least 8 months

A synthetic antibody treatment developed by Regeneron reduced the risk of developing symptomatic Covid by more than 80 percent up to eight months after receiving the treatment, the US biotech firm said Monday. The results are "particularly important to those who do not respond to COVID-19 vaccines including people who are immunocompromised," said Myron Cohen, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill scientist who is leading a government-sponsored study into the treatment. The study included 842 people who received a placebo and 841 who received the treatment, known as REGEN-COV, dosed at 1,200 mg and injected under the skin. During a follow-up period of two to eight months, there were seven Covid cases in the treatment group and 38 in the placebo group, representing a risk reduction of 81.6 percent.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Nature.com

Mefatinib as first-line treatment of patients with advanced EGFR-mutant non-small-cell lung cancer: a phase Ib/II efficacy and biomarker study

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 374 (2021) Cite this article. EGFR inhibitors have revolutionized the treatment of advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Mefatinib is a novel, bioavailable, second-generation, irreversible pan-EGFR inhibitor. This phase Ib/II open-label, single-arm, multi-center study investigated the efficacy, safety, biomarker, and resistance mechanisms of mefatinib in the first-line treatment of patients with advanced EGFR-mutant NSCLC. This study included 106 patients with EGFR-mutant stage IIIB-IV NSCLC who received first-line mefatinib at a daily dose of either 60"‰mg (n"‰="‰51) or 80"‰mg (n"‰="‰55). The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS). Secondary endpoints were overall response rate (ORR), disease control rate (DCR), overall survival (OS), and safety. The cohort achieved an ORR of 84.9% and DCR of 97.2%. The median PFS was 15.4 months and the median OS was 31.6 months. Brain metastasis was detected in 29% of patients (n"‰="‰31) at diagnosis and demonstrated an ORR of 87.1%, PFS of 12.8 months, and OS of 25.2 months. Adverse events primarily involved skin and gastrointestinal toxicities, which were well-tolerated and manageable. Analyses of mutation profiles were performed using targeted sequencing of plasma samples at baseline, first follow-up 6 weeks from starting mefatinib therapy (F1), and at progression. Patients with concurrent TP53 mutations had comparable PFS as wild-type TP53 (14.0 vs 15.4 months; p"‰="‰0.315). Furthermore, circulating tumor DNA clearance was associated with longer PFS (p"‰="‰0.040) and OS (p"‰="‰0.002). EGFR T790M was the predominant molecular mechanism of mefatinib resistance (42.1%, 16/38). First-line mefatinib provides durable PFS and an acceptable toxicity profile in patients with advanced EGFR-mutant NSCLC.
CANCER
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
China
Benzinga

FDA Approves Eton's Formulated Topiramate For Seizure, Migraine Treatment

​​​​​​Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) and Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc have announced that the FDA has approved Eprontia (topiramate) oral solution, 25mg/mL. Eprontia has been approved as a monotherapy for partial-onset or primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients 2 years of age and older. The drug has also been approved as...
INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Another Virus Spreading In China Is Causing 'Concern', Expert Says

A recent outbreak of bird flu among residents in China is raising concern among experts, who have warned that the new strain could potentially be deadlier than a previously circulating strain. China has reported 21 human infections of the H5N6 strain of bird flu this year to the World Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Smoking marijuana could lead to breakthrough COVID cases, study finds

Heavy marijuana users who are also vaccinated may be more susceptible to breakthrough cases of COVID-19, a new study found. The study, published last Tuesday in World Psychology, found that those with a substance use disorder (SUD) — a dependence on marijuana, alcohol, cocaine, opioids and tobacco — were more likely to contract the coronavirus after receiving both of their vaccination shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

The truth about Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill

Pfizer revealed a new pill Friday that can cut the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 by 89%. The Pfizer COVID pill would need to be taken within three days of developing coronavirus symptoms, the company said. Can Pfizer’s pill stop COVID-19 symptoms?. To measure the pill’s...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stjohnsource.com

Company Recalls Blood Pressure Medication, DOH Said

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S., has recalled two batches of blood pressure drugs, the V.I. Department of Health announced. In a news release issued Friday, the DOH said that on Oct. 14, 2021, the drug manufacturer voluntarily recalled Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets due to the potential presence of a probable human carcinogen, which had been detected by laboratory tests.
INDUSTRY
Washington Post

People ‘unvaccinated by choice’ in Singapore no longer can receive free covid-19 treatment

Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city-state.
PUBLIC HEALTH

