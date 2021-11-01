CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Gruesome Discovery: Severed Bear Head Found In Stockton Tree

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKTON (CBS13) — A severed bear head was found in a tree at Louis Park in Stockton last week. “I took a picture of it, too. I wasn’t for sure what it was,” said Gabriel Garcia who saw the bear head. He says he spotted it in a tree...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste. “It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”
ANIMALS
Daily Gazette

Barking dogs lead to discovery of wandering bear caught on camera in Princetown

PRINCETOWN – Barking dogs early Wednesday morning led to resident discovering a bear had just passed by, caught on his home security camera. Resident Jason Yap shared the video Thursday morning of the bear visiting his Rynex-Corners Road home. GAZETTE COVERAGE. Ensure access to everything we do, today and every...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Pets & Animals
Stockton, CA
Lifestyle
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Bear Climbs Tree After Wandering Into San Dimas Neighborhood

Wildlife officials were in a San Dimas neighborhood Wednesday where a bear seen near an elementary school climbed into a tree outside a home in the foothill community east of Los Angeles. Authorities received calls at about 7:15 a.m. that the bear was "wandering'' in the area before it climbed...
SAN DIMAS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Searching For Clues After Man Gunned Down In Front Of Son In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton Police have released more footage of the vehicle possibly connected to the killing of a man while he sat in his car with his young son. On Monday, police released additional photos of the Jeep that, they believe, the suspect was driving when they fatally shot a 47-year-old man at Weber Avenue and American Street. The shooting happened a little after 2:30 p.m. Police say the man was sitting in his vehicle with his six-year-old son when he was shot. The boy was not injured. The victim, whose name has not been released, later died at the hospital. Surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle have been released by Stockton police. The vehicle appears to be a white, later model Jeep Cherokee with black stripes on the hood. The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or Detective Howard or Detective Castro at (209) 937-8323.
STOCKTON, CA
cbslocal.com

Police Searching For At-Risk Senior Missing In Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an at-risk missing man. Xi Lang Tan is described as male, Asian, 74 yrs, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 145 pounds, and was wearing a yellow hat, black jacket, black shirt, black pants. He was last...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Cat
CBS LA

Wildlife Photographer Comes Face To Face With Mountain Lion In Trabuco Canyon

TRABUCO CANYON (CBSLA) – A wildlife photographer and his friend hiking in Trabuco Canyon before dark Friday came face to face with a mountain lion. “If I said I wasn’t scared, I’d be lying, but I had to kind of hype it up and make myself sound tougher,” said photographer Mark Girardeau. “This mountain lion didn’t blink. It was so weird and we were so close. You could just see its eyes staring at us. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 Just feet away from where the mountain lion crouched, Girardeau raised his voice to scare it off. When the big cat didn’t move, he...
TRABUCO CANYON, CA
Marconews.com

Search continues for bear with jar stuck on head

Eleven days ago Florida Fish and Wildlife received reports about a bear with a plastic jar stuck on its head in Golden Gates Estates in Collier County. "FWC Law enforcement officers and bear biologists are working to find the bear and Collier County Sheriff's Office is aware," an FWC public information officer told the Naples Daily News on Oct. 16. "Any sightings of this animal should be immediately reported by calling the FWC's Wildlife Alert hotline at 1-888-404-3922, and the appropriate staff will respond."
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
TheDailyBeast

Cops Reveal New Details in Mystery of Geologist Who Vanished in Arizona Desert

A geologist missing since June may have attempted to restart his Jeep more than 40 times after crashing in a ravine, the Buckeye Police Department said on Wednesday. The authorities on Wednesday released new information from an independent investigation into the vanishing of Daniel Robinson, 24. The report noted that more than 40 ignition cycles were recorded after a rollover crash, which could have been the result of the driver attempting to restart the vehicle or use its electrical systems.
BUCKEYE, AZ
Port Townsend Leader

Man found hanging in tree in Port Townsend

Port Townsend police are investigating the death of a person who was found hanging in a tree near a Jefferson Healthcare employee parking lot off of Sheridan and Seventh streets in Port Townsend. The body was discovered early Wednesday morning. Police Chief Thomas Olson said the investigation was ongoing. “We...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
cbslocal.com

Hemet Teen Found After Being Listed As John Doe At Local Hospital

HEMET (CBSLA) — After Nathan Torres hopped onto his bicycle and ran away two days before Halloween and as days went by, the family of the 13-year-old worried that the runaway teen may never return. “I went online because we thought the worse when a kid goes missing,” said his...
HEMET, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teen Robbed And Shot During Meeting To Buy Car In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A Bay Area woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a teenager during what appears to be a vehicle sale gone wrong. On Thursday just after noon, Fairfield Police Dispatch received a call of a man down in the 1000 block of Tyler Street. Fairfield Police and Fire went to the address and found a 19-year-old suffering male who had been shot, according to a police department statement. The next day, following their investigation, police arrested Kamaria Strange, 24, of San Pablo. She was booked into the Solano County Jail on the charge of homicide. She is...
FAIRFIELD, CA
Outsider.com

‘Moonshiners’ Look For a New Spot Following Police Raid

Quitting just isn’t an option for the stars of Moonshiners even after police raided their supply in Sevierville, Tennessee. When Mike Cockrell and Jerry Benson lost their stash, they knew they needed to lay low for a while, but that certainly didn’t indicate the end of the game for them. Instead, they spent their time making perfectly legal canned goods until the fuzz was off their backs.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WPMI

Dog missing for several weeks found stuck in a drainage ditch

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One of Mobile's Animal Control Officers was involved in an amazing rescue. A German Shepherd was stuck in a drainage pipe when Officer Hill with Mobile County Animal Control remembered something critical. Before discovering the dog was stuck, Mobile Animal Control Officers say they received a...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy