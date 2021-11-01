Gruesome Discovery: Severed Bear Head Found In Stockton Tree
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A severed bear head was found in a tree at Louis Park in Stockton last week. “I took a picture of it, too. I wasn’t for sure what it was,” said Gabriel Garcia who saw the bear head. He says he spotted it in a tree...
STOCKTON, Calif. — The discovery of a bear head sitting atop a tree at Stockton's Louis Park on Friday has officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife investigating the case. Captain Patrick Foy of the department's law enforcement division confirmed to ABC10 Monday his department is investigating the...
A bear head was found sitting on a tree in a city park — and officials don’t know how it got there. California Department of Fish and Wildlife are investigating after a severed bear head was found Oct. 29 in Stockton, ABC 10 reported. The head was propped in a tree at Louis Park, according to KCRA.
