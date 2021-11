Early in 2020, the City of Delaware allocated parking spaces for temporary curbside pickup as part of our COVID business response effort. Since then, we have seen how these spots have positively affected our downtown businesses. That is why the City has designated 23 “Grab-N-Go” parking spots in areas close to restaurants and/or retailers where purchased items can be picked up curbside.

