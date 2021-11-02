CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Coast Guard rescues 4 fishermen off Alaska coast

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GwTq_0cjbxezU00
Coast Guard hoists four fishermen from Black Rock in Kodiak Island, Alaska A Coast Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft forward-looking infrared camera captures fishing vessel Laura aground near Black Rock in Kodiak, Alaska, Nov. 1, 2021. The vessel had run aground and the crew abandoned the ship in life rafts. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Kodiak) (U.S. Coast Guard District 17)

A fishing vessel ran aground off the Alaskan coast Monday, and the U.S. Coast Guard rescued the four crewmembers after they abandoned ship.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, the Coast Guard command center in Anchorage received a distress call from the fishing vessel Laura after the ship had run aground in Black Rock in Kodiak, Alaska.

The crew notified the Coast Guard of a plan to abandon ship in life rafts.

The Coast Guard deployed the Air Station Kodiak C-130 Hercules crew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist in their rescue.

A good Samaritan fishing vessel named Stillwater notified the crew of the fishermen’s exact location.

There is a report of 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel onboard the Laura, but there are no reports of pollution.

The Coast Guard is investigating the incident.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Coast Guard Locates Wreckage Of Ship Missing For 58 Years

BOSTON (CBS) – The U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday it has found the wreckage of a ship that has been lost for nearly six decades. The Coast Guard had been searching for the cutter Bear since it was lost at sea while being towed in 1963. The Bear was described to have wood as thick as the U.S.S. Constitution and an iron bow that helped it navigate through ice. The Coast Guard says it teamed up with NOAA to finally track down the lost ship off the coast of Nova Scotia. “Several elements were fundamental considerations for the identification,” said Joe Hoyt, the National Maritime Heritage Coordinator for NOAA. “The geographic location of the find relative to the historic records,” Hoyt said. “It was within a few miles of where we expected it to be. The consistency and general dimensions in the layout of the vessel, the lack of an engine, but evidence of engineering space consistent with the historic record. It had an engine that had been recovered prior to its loss.” During World War II, the cutter Bear served during the Greenland patrols and participated in the capture of a German spy vessel.
MILITARY
seattlepi.com

Coast Guard monitoring 40 adrift shipping containers

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — About 40 shipping containers tumbled into the Pacific Ocean in rough seas west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca entrance on Friday, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the ship lost the containers when it listed to its side.
PORT ANGELES, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
WGAL

Search underway for missing plane that took off from Reading, Pa.

The Coast Guard and other authorities were searching off the coast of Cape Cod on Monday for a small plane that departed from Reading and failed to arrive in Massachusetts as scheduled. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Piper PA-28 that took off from the Reading Regional Airport was...
READING, PA
newscentermaine.com

Flight recorders, wreckage recovered from plane that crashed in ocean off Hawaii

WASHINGTON — The flight recorders and wreckage from a cargo jet that crashed into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of the Hawaiian island of Oahu in July have been recovered, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday. Investigators were able to recover all major components from the...
ACCIDENTS
q13fox.com

Canadian, U.S. Coast Guard working to recover shipping containers knocked into Pacific Ocean

NEAH BAY, Wash. - Shipping containers knocked from a cargo ship near the Strait of Juan de Fuca have drifted dozens of miles out into the Pacific Ocean. The Canadian and U.S. Coast Guard are tracking containers lost from the Zim Kingston while navigating choppy waters last Friday. Authorities say 40 containers went overboard, and as of Monday are roughly 12 nautical miles west of Vancouver Island.
PACIFIC, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Fishermen#U S Coast Guard#Fishing Vessel#Accident#Alaskan#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Jayhawk#Cox Media Group
New York Post

US Marines swept out by current while snorkeling off Okinawa rescued by Japan Coast Guard

Three US Marines were rescued by the Japan Coast Guard last Saturday two hours after they were swept out to sea while snorkeling, according to a report. A group of Marines was swimming off Sosu Beach in Okinawa in the afternoon when a likely rip current pulled three of them away from the shore, a Nakagusuku Coast Guard Office spokesperson told Stars and Stripes on Thursday.
MILITARY
NBC News

Hunters rescued after week stranded at Alaska fish camp

Seven people were rescued late Thursday after being stranded at a remote Alaska fish camp for a week, state troopers said Friday. Ice on the Yukon River stranded the group at the camp about 20 miles east of Emmonak, a small city of around 800 in the southwestern part of the state, Alaska State Troopers said.
The Independent

Seven people rescued from remote Alaska camp after seven days of distress

Seven people were rescued from a remote Alaska fishing camp after being stranded there for a week.Officials say the group became trapped at the camp in the southwestern part of the state when the Yukon River they were traveling along in boats iced over.Alaska State Troopers say the group was reported stuck on 29 October, but weather and mechanical issues with a US Coast Guard helicopter delayed rescue attempts.The area near Emmonak, Alaska, does not have roads and a C-130 cargo plane dropped supplies to the camp by parachute.The group had a satellite communication device, and were able to...
ACCIDENTS
USNI News

The Coast Guard Must Stop Diluting Maritime Search and Rescue Expertise

U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters decided to create sector commands almost two decades ago, which effectively combined the mission areas, regulatory oversight functions, and staffs of marine safety offices and group commands. Arguably the most significant organizational change in the service’s history, this restructuring disproportionally influenced certain mission areas, including maritime search and rescue (SAR). The service—including many senior leaders not familiar with SAR policy, roles, and responsibilities—may not have anticipated the long-term consequences of creating sector command centers, 24/7 central coordination and communication hubs for most Coast Guard SAR cases.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
capeandislands.org

Coast Guard suspends rescue effort for private plane off Nauset Beach

The Coast Guard confirms that Roger D. Mills of Woburn was the pilot and sole occupant of the Piper-28 plane when it crashed. As of 11:30am, the Coast Guard says, its crews had searched a total of 55 hours covering more than 2,076 square miles with no sign of the missing pilot or aircraft.
ACCIDENTS
kmxt.org

“It’s absolutely incredible that we found that dog”- puppy recovered from F/V Laura

The fishing vessel Laura capsized Monday morning after striking rocks near Sitkalidak Island, at around 7am. The four-person crew safely boarded a life raft, but Grace, the vessel’s puppy had already jumped into the freezing water and was presumed lost. A Coast Guard UH-60 had swept a five-mile area but to no avail. They turned back to nearby Air Station Kodiak to return the crew to dry land.
KODIAK, AK
Columbian

Abandoned former Coast Guard sub chaser sinks in Columbia River

An abandoned ship moored off Portland’s Hayden Island in the Columbia River, near the Interstate 5 Bridge, sank Sunday evening, according to The Columbian’s news partner KATU-TV. The former Coast Guard cutter, known as the Alert, was one of two old military vessels — the other is the Sakarissa, a...
PORTLAND, OR
Mysuncoast.com

Coast Guard rescues four boaters clinging to light after vessel sinks

KEY WEST, Fla. (WWSB) - The United States Coast Guard’s Key West Sector rescued four people after they became stranded. Four people were rescued after their vessel struck the American Shoals Light and sank. A good Samaritan spotted the four holding on tight and notified Sector Key West. Remember, if...
KEY WEST, FL
wcti12.com

Coast Guard rescues boaters after capsize near Cedar Island

CEDAR ISLAND, Carteret County — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters Saturday evening near Cedar Island. Carteret County dispatchers contacted watchstanders, telling them that a small boat had capsized after taking waves over its side, stranding the two boaters. A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
69K+
Followers
78K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy