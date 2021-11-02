Coast Guard rescues 4 fishermen off Alaska coast
A fishing vessel ran aground off the Alaskan coast Monday, and the U.S. Coast Guard rescued the four crewmembers after they abandoned ship.
Around 7 a.m. Monday, the Coast Guard command center in Anchorage received a distress call from the fishing vessel Laura after the ship had run aground in Black Rock in Kodiak, Alaska.
The crew notified the Coast Guard of a plan to abandon ship in life rafts.
The Coast Guard deployed the Air Station Kodiak C-130 Hercules crew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist in their rescue.
A good Samaritan fishing vessel named Stillwater notified the crew of the fishermen’s exact location.
There is a report of 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel onboard the Laura, but there are no reports of pollution.
The Coast Guard is investigating the incident.
