Coast Guard rescues 4 fishermen off Alaska coast

Coast Guard hoists four fishermen from Black Rock in Kodiak Island, Alaska A Coast Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft forward-looking infrared camera captures fishing vessel Laura aground near Black Rock in Kodiak, Alaska, Nov. 1, 2021. The vessel had run aground and the crew abandoned the ship in life rafts. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Kodiak) (U.S. Coast Guard District 17)

A fishing vessel ran aground off the Alaskan coast Monday, and the U.S. Coast Guard rescued the four crewmembers after they abandoned ship.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, the Coast Guard command center in Anchorage received a distress call from the fishing vessel Laura after the ship had run aground in Black Rock in Kodiak, Alaska.

The crew notified the Coast Guard of a plan to abandon ship in life rafts.

The Coast Guard deployed the Air Station Kodiak C-130 Hercules crew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist in their rescue.

A good Samaritan fishing vessel named Stillwater notified the crew of the fishermen’s exact location.

There is a report of 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel onboard the Laura, but there are no reports of pollution.

The Coast Guard is investigating the incident.

